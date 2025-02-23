How the FBI Responded to Elon Musk's Email Isn't Shocking. The Lib Media...
Trump Seeks to Sell the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building in San Francisco

Sarah Arnold
February 23, 2025
President Donald Trump revealed plans to sell the historic “Nancy Pelosi” federal building in San Francisco, costing American taxpayers millions of dollars each year. The move comes as the Trump administration continues its effort to reduce costs and wasteful spending. Instead, the president has opted to lease the office space for federal workers. 

The Nancy Pelosi Federal Building, located at 90 7th Street, San Francisco, California, is an 18-story tower designed by Thomas Mayne of Morphosis. It has become an architectural landmark in San Francisco. The building opened in 2007 and houses not Pelosi’s office but the U.S. Department of Labor, Agriculture, Transportation, and Health and Human Services. The construction budget and cost were $144 million. 

Trump also aims to sell the Presidio Trust, which manages the 1,500-acre Presidio Park in San Francisco, as part of an executive order to downsize the federal government by eliminating "unnecessary" agencies. Pelosi (D-CA) and State Senator Scott Weiner (D) have voiced opposition, pledging to defend the Trust. Legal action is expected, though the next steps remain unclear. 

“The Presidio Trust is statutory and has been protected from assaults over time by its statutory strength. We will be carefully reviewing the language of the President's executive order and its purpose,” Pelosi’s office stated. 

Critics alike also blasted Trump’s move to sell the building, saying that “I would say to this administration, whether it's President Trump or Musk or all those DOGE people, that when something is a raging success, 'Keep your hands off it.’” 

“It's another example of how he is coming after Democrats. He's coming after California, and it's all about payback,” former Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) said. 

