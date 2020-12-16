Kelly Loeffler

Senator Loeffler Fires Back at Raphael Warnock With His Own Record

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Dec 16, 2020 3:30 PM
Senator Loeffler Fires Back at Raphael Warnock With His Own Record

Source: AP Photo/Ben Gray, Pool

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) torched her opponent, Democrat Senatorial candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock, on Twitter on Wednesday. Warnock pressed Loeffler to recognize Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President-elect and Vice President-elect, accusing the Republican incumbent senator of being “disrespectful” to Georgia voters. Loeffler said on Wednesday morning that President Trump has the right to pursue all legal avenues, and that she is “focused on her own race,” which is crucial to Republicans’ control of the Senate. 

Loeffler clapped back at Warnock using his own troubling record. The Reverend’s record is nothing short of atrocious; he once obstructed an investigation into child abuse, referred to law enforcement officers as “gangsters,” “bullies,” and “thugs,” praised Fidel Castro and Jeremiah Wright, refused to denounce Marxism, and made demeaning remarks about the military. Loeffler reminded her opponent of his own history:

As Democrats descend on Georgia in an attempt to flip the Senate, party leaders and activists paint Warnock as a mainstream candidate, but his own record says otherwise. Loeffler’s characterization of Warnock as a “radical liberal” rings true.

