Remember Those Haitian Migrants in Springfield, Ohio? Well...

Immigrants living in Springfield, Ohio are leaving out of fear of deportation when President-elect Donald Trump takes office, according to CBS News.

Ketlie Moise, a Haitian living in Springfield through Temporary Protected Status told the outlet that she personally knows about 10 friends and neighbors who have left Springfield, as well as employees at her restaurant and her own daughter. They’ve left over concerns that the TPS program will end.

Reportedly, around 12,000 to 15,000 Haitians are living in Springfield.

"I'm scared because my business in Haiti was bombed, I lost my mom," Moise told CBS News. "Someone come in the business, they shoot my mom with a gun, bomb my business…If I get deportation to go back to Haiti, for me especially, I'm going to die, I'm going to be dead."

"We're hoping that everything works out the way it's supposed to work out," she said. "God has a way of working everything out."

Previously, Townhall covered how Springfield, Ohio dealt with all kinds of issues as a result of the influx of Haitian immigrants. This included reports that ducks, cats, and other animals were reportedly being snatched up and eaten.

As a result, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that he would send law enforcement and health resources to the city of Springfield to help deal with the crisis.

“I want the people of Springfield and Clark County to know that as we move forward, we will continue to do everything we can to help the community deal with this surge of migrants,” DeWine said in a statement.

“The federal government has not demonstrated that they have any kind of plan to deal with the issue. We will not walk away,” he added.

In an interview, DeWine brushed off claims that Haitian illegal immigrants were eating people’s pets in Springfield.

“Well…this is something that came up on the internet, and the internet can be quite crazy sometimes," DeWine said.

“They [the Springfield mayor and officials] have no evidence of that at all,” he continued.

“I think we go with what the mayor says, he knows his city,” DeWine added.