Senator Loeffler Rips Biden's 'Complete Lie' About Senate Republicans and COVID Relief Legislation

Atlanta, Georgia--Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) spoke about COVID relief and the upcoming runoff election in Georgia after voting early on Wednesday morning. As the prospect of an additional COVID relief package looms on Capitol Hill, Loeffler emphasized just how important additional stimulus is to American families

“Georgians are counting on us to deliver relief, and we’re going to make sure that we get that done--that’s what is at stake here, serving Georgians...not playing politics. That’s what we’ve called on Democrats to do.”

As COVID relief negotiations press on, President-Elect Biden claimed during a campaign stop in Georgia on Tuesday that Senate Republicans are responsible for the delay in passing additional stimulus. Loeffler refuted Biden’s claim, after Democrats filibustered relief legislation that was brought to the floor of the Senate.

“That’s a complete lie,” she said of the President-Elect’s comment. “We [Republicans] have voted time and again to pass relief in the Senate that the Democrats have blocked time and again. It’s well documented. They blocked relief for families, for small businesses, and for hospitals. They admitted last week that they did it for political reasons. Every Georgian should be concerned about the political power that they want.”

Loeffler’s opponent, Democrat candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock, sided with Senate Democrats as they blocked COVID relief.

When pressed on the certification of election results for President-Elect Joe Biden, Loeffler said she is "focused on her own race," as control of the Senate hangs in the balance.

Loeffler will compete alongside Sen. David Perdue in the runoff election happening on January 5, as both incumbents look to defend their seats and keep Republicans in the majority.