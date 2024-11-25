Biden's Radical Judicial Nominee Goes Down in Flames

In case you missed it late last week, President Joe Biden's radical nominee to become a judge on the United States Third Circuit Court of Appeals went down in flames after the White House insisted for months Adeel Manji was the man for the job. From Bloomberg Law:

Senate Democrats have struck a deal with Republicans to advance votes on Joe Biden’s district court nominees while abandoning four pending appellate picks. “The trade was four circuit nominees — all lacking the votes to get confirmed — for more than triple the number of additional judges moving forward,” a spokesperson for Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told Bloomberg Government in a statement. The deal, and the lack of votes, effectively derails Adeel Mangi’s bid for a seat on the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Mangi, who would have been the first Muslim federal appellate judge, had generated unease among some Democrats amid conservative-led allegations that he’d affiliated himself with antisemitic and anti-police groups

Karine Jean-Pierre says Biden still backs his far-left judicial nominee Adeel Mangi, who has supported organizations that celebrate cop killers and hate Jews — and faces bipartisan opposition in the Senate pic.twitter.com/vMqgm76OjE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 1, 2024

Mangi was widely opposed by a number of law enforcement organizations for his affiliation with the Alliance for Families of Justice, a far left organization that advocates on behalf of cop killers.

The Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police, Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 and the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association have officially come out in opposition to Judge Adeel Mangi's nomination to sit on the United States Third Circuit Court of Appeals -- making them the latest in a long list of law enforcement organizations to oppose the nomination. “It’s an affront to all Pennsylvania law enforcement officers, active and retired, that Mr. Mangi would serve on an organization that describes a person who murdered a police officer as a ‘freedom fighter,'" the groups wrote in a letter to Senate Leadership Thursday. “As police officers, we hold a sacred oath of service and willingness to lay down our lives for our fellow citizens. On a cold evening, Dec. 9, 1981, Philadelphia Police Officer Daniel Faulkner made that sacrifice when he was shot execution style after making a traffic stop. This shooter, convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death, was Mumia Abu Jamal."

Mangi's record also shows an affinity for justifying Islamic terrorism.

Biden judicial nominee Adeel Mangi served on the advisory board of the Rutgers Center for Security, Race and Rights.



On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, they hosted an event with Sami Al-Arian, a convicted terrorist who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to contribute services to or for… pic.twitter.com/wgTAj4Uuo8 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) December 18, 2023