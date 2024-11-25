Our Biggest Black Friday Sale Ever – 74% Off VIP Membership
Dan Goldman Isn't Handling the Jack Smith News Very Well
It's Over: Jack Smith Moves to Drop ALL Cases Against Trump
VIP
Failure Is a Choice
MTG Lays Out Her Vision for New Subcommittee
Here's the Question That Caused KJP to Abruptly End the Press Briefing
VIP
Kamala Harris May Run for California Governor. Here's Who Could Run Against Her.
TN Law Banning Trans 'Care' for Minors Is Going Before SCOTUS. Here's What...
Remember Those Haitian Migrants in Springfield, Ohio? Well...
Powerful: Canada's Conservative Leader Rips Trudeau Apart Over Antisemitic Riots
Trump Is Planning an Executive Order to Remove Transgenders From the Military: Report
New Poll: Americans Are Liking What They're Seeing From Trump's Presidential Transition
Horrific: Idaho Teen Arrested After a Dead Newborn Was Discovered in a Safe...
Serial Sex Offender Who Was Repeatedly Released Went on to Assault a Woman...
Tipsheet

Biden's Radical Judicial Nominee Goes Down in Flames

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 25, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

In case you missed it late last week, President Joe Biden's radical nominee to become a judge on the United States Third Circuit Court of Appeals went down in flames after the White House insisted for months Adeel Manji was the man for the job. From Bloomberg Law:

Advertisement

Senate Democrats have struck a deal with Republicans to advance votes on Joe Biden’s district court nominees while abandoning four pending appellate picks.

“The trade was four circuit nominees — all lacking the votes to get confirmed — for more than triple the number of additional judges moving forward,” a spokesperson for Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told Bloomberg Government in a statement.

The deal, and the lack of votes, effectively derails Adeel Mangi’s bid for a seat on the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Mangi, who would have been the first Muslim federal appellate judge, had generated unease among some Democrats amid conservative-led allegations that he’d affiliated himself with antisemitic and anti-police groups

Mangi was widely opposed by a number of law enforcement organizations for his affiliation with the Alliance for Families of Justice, a far left organization that advocates on behalf of cop killers.  

Recommended

Remember Those Haitian Migrants in Springfield, Ohio? Well... Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

The Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police, Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 and the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association have officially come out in opposition to Judge Adeel Mangi's nomination to sit on the United States Third Circuit Court of Appeals -- making them the latest in a long list of law enforcement organizations to oppose the nomination.

“It’s an affront to all Pennsylvania law enforcement officers, active and retired, that Mr. Mangi would serve on an organization that describes a person who murdered a police officer as a ‘freedom fighter,'" the groups wrote in a letter to Senate Leadership Thursday. “As police officers, we hold a sacred oath of service and willingness to lay down our lives for our fellow citizens. On a cold evening, Dec. 9, 1981, Philadelphia Police Officer Daniel Faulkner made that sacrifice when he was shot execution style after making a traffic stop. This shooter, convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death, was Mumia Abu Jamal."

Mangi's record also shows an affinity for justifying Islamic terrorism. 

Advertisement
Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Remember Those Haitian Migrants in Springfield, Ohio? Well... Madeline Leesman
It's Over: Jack Smith Moves to Drop ALL Cases Against Trump Matt Vespa
Dan Goldman Isn't Handling the Jack Smith News Very Well Katie Pavlich
Here's the Question That Caused KJP to Abruptly End the Press Briefing Leah Barkoukis
Powerful: Canada's Conservative Leader Rips Trudeau Apart Over Antisemitic Riots Guy Benson
The Capitol Hill GOP Is – As Usual – The Weakest Link Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Remember Those Haitian Migrants in Springfield, Ohio? Well... Madeline Leesman
Advertisement