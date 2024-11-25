Scott Jennings Offers Some Advice Following That CBS News Poll Showing Good News for Trump

On Sunday, as Guy covered, CBS News/YouGov released a poll showing that Americans are in favor of President-elect Donald Trump's transition. During Sunday's edition of "CNN Newsroom," Scott Jennings brought up such a reminder when it comes to how Democrats are looking to see how or even if they can sink Trump's Cabinet picks, which is that the American people actually approve of these nominees.

Not only do about 60 percent of Americans approve of the way Trump is handling his transition, as Jennings highlighted in particular, but they also largely approve of how Trump is handling the transition. There's also been approval for the names most in the news. "So with all the picks and all the news that's come out of Mar-a-Lago, there is widespread approval from the American people that, hey, it seems like it's going okay," Jennings pointed out.

CBS poll: 59% of Americans approve of the Trump transition so far.https://t.co/FqqZOpeCUy pic.twitter.com/Cq1CpK0S03 — Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) November 24, 2024

Rubio is Trump's most popular cabinet nominee in this CBS poll (by percentage support) thus far, though RFK Jr. to HHS hits the highest number: pic.twitter.com/uY06SqNovB — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 24, 2024

Speaking further about the nominees, Jennings also reminded that they're "individual people" and "they all stand on their own individual resumes and their individual merits."

The segment also focused on Democrats' reactions to the Trump transition and a new Trump administration. Host Kayla Tausche asked Democratic strategist Julie Roginsky, who was also on the show, about what Democrats should do going forward.

"I'm wondering what you hear from Democrats as they regroup and as some of the dust settles after the election about where they go from here and what they can do in the next Congress and what they can do--what tools, if any, they have to resist the Trump administration," Tausche mentioned to Roginsky. Referencing the forms of "resistance" against Trump after he won in 2016, she asked Roginsky, "so what next for Democrats?"

Roginsky mentioned the need for Democrats to have someone like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who used to be Jennings' boss, as she described the Republican leader as "a stone-cold killer." She specifically referenced McConnell and Supreme Court vacancies.

With Trump coming into office in just a matter of months, and with Republicans in control of both chambers of Congress and a 6-3 majority for conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court, Roginsky spoke about "obstruct[ion]" as an idea for how Democrats can react to a Trump presidency.

That was an argument that Jennings shut down real fast, though. Just as he did in the early morning hours following the November 5 election, once it was starting to become clear that Trump won, Jennings made clear that Trump and Republicans have their mandate. Perhaps more importantly, the country needs to be able to function, rather than deal with that "resistance" from the Democrats.



"We need a couple of years of political peace in this country. When Donald Trump got elected, there was no peace. And it was constant dragging him down and investigations that were bogus and so on and so forth," Jennings reminded about when Trump took office the first time in 2017. "This government needs to be allowed to operate. Republicans won the election. They have the presidency. They have the House. They have the Senate. Democrats need to fall in line here a little bit. They can be loyal opposition, but that doesn't mean you have to be totally obstructive. I think if they are, it's going to hurt them politically," he continued, as Roginsky tried to argue otherwise. "The American people said we need some action, and Donald Trump and the Republicans ought to be able to take that action. It's the mandate delivered by the American people," Jennings also shared, once more stressing that mandate.

