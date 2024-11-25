Dan Goldman Isn't Handling the Jack Smith News Very Well

Democratic Congressman Dan Goldman, who served as Congressman Adam Schiff's top impeachment bulldog against former President Donald Trump during his first term, is quite upset Special Counsel Jack Smith is being forced into irrelevancy.

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman *immediately* went on CNN to cry about the special counsel moving to dismiss all charges against President Trump in the Biden-Harris administration's witch hunt pic.twitter.com/fm4gY3hJXf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 25, 2024

It's Over: Jack Smith Files Motion to Dismiss Bogus Election Interference Charges Against Trump

https://t.co/4W6aanoKKv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 25, 2024

"The American People re-elected President Trump with an overwhelming mandate to Make America Great Again. Today’s decision by the DOJ ends the unconstitutional federal cases against President Trump, and is a major victory for the rule of law. The American People and President Trump want an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and we look forward to uniting our country," Trump Communications Director Steven Cheung said about Smith's dismissal Monday.

Contrary to Goldman's claim, the Supreme Court did not "put Donald Trump above the law." Instead, the Court upheld presidential immunity for all presidents conducting official acts. As Townhall reported in June: