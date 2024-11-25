Here's the Question That Caused KJP to Abruptly End the Press Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked whether President Biden thinks it’s “appropriate” that his vice president is vacationing in Hawaii as hundreds of DNC staffers were let go without severance.

Advertisement

“The president has talked so much about being the most pro-union president ever,” Fox News White House correspondent Mark Meredith said. “This week, the DNC Staff Union put out a pretty scathing note saying that so many DNC staffers have gotten laid off, no severance. They were shocked.

“I’m just curious, from an optics perspective -- the vice president left town to go to Hawaii on vacation. Does the president think that’s appropriate when so many DNC staffers are literally wondering what they’re going to do for work next?” the reporter added.

All right. Let’s not twist this in so many knots here. First of all, to your first part of your question, it’s not the president who called himself the most pro-union president. It’s other unions that have called him that, and he is proud to be called the most pro-union president ever. That is something that he — was given to him, and he is proud to own that. And it’s not because he’s — it’s — it’s a frivolous statement. It is because he has shown — he has not just spoken but taken action and has had the back of union members and union workers throughout his presidency. As it relates to the DNC, I would have to refer you to the DNC and — Q But does it look bad for the vice president to go to Hawaii — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I — I — Q — while DNC staffers are just wondering — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: The vice — Q — what they’re going to do for work? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: The vice president has taken time off to go spend time with her family. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. I think she deserves some time to be with her family and to have some downtime. She has worked very hard over — for the last four years, and her taking a couple of days to be with her family, good for her. Good for her. (White House)

Jean-Pierre then abruptly ended the briefing and left the room.

KJP abruptly ends the White House press briefing after she is pressed on Joe Biden calling himself “the most pro-union president,” DNC staffers being left in disarray, and Kamala Harris taking a vacation in Hawaii: pic.twitter.com/gUo1qHD0dF — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) November 21, 2024



