Where Will KJP Go Next? Some Say She's 'Unemployable.'

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will be out of a job when President-elect Donald Trump officially enters office again on January 20.

Jean-Pierre is what the French call "les incompétents." Given that she cannot string a coherent sentence together, the ever-floundering KJP might not be able to find work in the PR world post-Biden presidency, according to media analysts weighing in on where she'll end up after this.

Advertisement

.@JacquiHeinrich just ROASTED Karine Jean-Pierre for the Biden administration's REFUSAL to take responsibility for creating the border crisis.



KJP gets visibly flustered, frustrated, and refuses to answer questions. pic.twitter.com/hkKSkJH64j — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 16, 2022

However, the consensus is that KJP, despite her poor performance, will likely land a cushy gig as a contributor on a liberal cable news program, just as her predecessor, Jen Psaki, did. Psaki jumped ship in 2022 to host her own MSNBC show.

"She'll go where all the other failed Hollywood actors go when they're useless to the deep state: a cable chat show that exclusively exists to sell weird books and products to lonely women," conservative commentator Kay Hill told The Daily Caller.

KJP has a record of blatantly lying to the public, and she notably botched numerous responses to a litany of scandals and crises that have consumed the Biden-Harris administration.

KJP last month: The stock market is "not something that we keep an eye on every day."



KJP today, following a market crash: "As you know, we are watching [the stock market] closely." pic.twitter.com/UHX6VbNXb6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 13, 2022

That should disqualify her from future pundit posts, NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck said.

"In a merit-based world, Karine Jean-Pierre would be unemployable in TV news," Houck commented. "It's still remarkable to me that she spent years as an established cable news pundit and sitting for lengthy segments where guests would have to think on their feet and go beyond talking points."

"Where do you go to wash off the catastrophic amount of lying she did to the American people about Biden's condition?" CNN contributor Scott Jennings said. "She's at the center of the biggest scandal going [on] in American politics."

As the chief White House spokesperson, Jean-Pierre repeatedly denied President Joe Biden's failing mental faculties, going so far as to dismiss footage of her boss wandering around aimlessly at the G7 Summit as "cheap fakes." At the time, KJP insisted that Biden was "sharp as ever." Less than three weeks later, Biden dropped out of the 2024 race.

Karine Jean-Pierre doubles and then triples down after being pressed on her “cheap fakes” comment in relation to videos showing the president's apparent physical and mental decline.



Reporter: Do you have any regrets using that language?



KJP: Not at all. pic.twitter.com/MgOHp7p76t — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 2, 2024

For months, KJP lied about Biden pardoning his son, Hunter, insisting he had no plans to clear him of his crimes. "We've been asked that question multiple times, our answer stands, which is no," Jean-Pierre told reporters. Biden went on to issue a broad and sweeping pardon for Hunter. To spin the fact that Biden broke his promise to the American people, KJP claimed there was a "change in circumstances."

A compilation of every time KJP was asked if Biden is going to pardon Hunter and every time she said no.pic.twitter.com/i4hEeVEpjN — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 2, 2024

Advertisement

Others pointed out that KJP's reputation as a professional liar actually makes her a perfect candidate to appear on left-wing programming.

"KJP was so dumb, so dishonest, and so bad at her job that I can only assume she'll have a show on CBS News next year," The Federalist's editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway remarked.

"Breaking Points" co-host Emily Jashinsky, currently the D.C. correspondent for UnHerd, noted that KJP will probably wield less leverage than past press secretaries because of how damaged the Biden-Harris administration's image has been during her tenure.

"The Biden brand is bad, even on the left right now. It may be difficult for people like KJP to get jobs as prominent as Jen Psaki's at MSNBC, given that Psaki departed before the wheels really started to fall off the administration," Jashinsky said.

Even if KJP follows suit, such a side hustle as a talking head may not be profitable anyway. Last month, Psaki's program, "Inside with Jen Psaki," reportedly hit an all-time viewership low. During a jam-packed news cycle, Psaki averaged only 651,000 total viewers, the smallest weekly audience since her show's launch.

Some suggested that she'll pursue a seven-figure book deal.

"Her obvious path is the classic spox role — big book with a gift advance and gig on a cable news channel friendly to her side," Wilfred Reilly, a political science professor at Kentucky State University, told The Caller.

The prospect of her offering an intimate peek inside the Biden White House is a possibility. Each of the past five White House press secretaries has written a book about their time in the West Wing.

Advertisement

"Karine Jean-Pierre only has one move: a tell-all book," New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz predicted. "A six- to seven-digit book deal makes sense, especially as the media is finally moving to their mea culpas about who knew what about the president's diminished state. She had a front-row seat to it and, of course, now it can be told!"

KJP previously served as chief of staff for Kamala Harris on the 2020 presidential campaign trial. Prior to that, she was MoveOn.org's national spokeswoman and a lecturer on public affairs at Columbia University.