KJP Doubles Down on Bogus 'Cheap Fakes' Claim

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre doubled down on her claims "right wing" media produced a series of "cheap fakes" portraying President Joe Biden as doddering, disoriented, confused and out of it. In other words, exactly how he behaved at the first presidential debate with former President Donald Trump in Atlanta.

Reporter: Do you have any regrets using that language?



She is right about one thing, her friends in the media came up with the new term - which she thanked them for.

Now, they're pretending to be confused about Biden's physical and mental state.