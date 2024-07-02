Press Pool to Karine Jean-Pierre Post-Debate: Explain
BREAKING: There's a Major Update on Trump's Scheduled Sentencing in New York
There's No Way Biden's Campaign Chair Said this During a Donor Call
Biden Books First Post-Debate Interview Under Pressure to Prove Fitness
'Too Great a Risk': First Sitting Democrat Calls on Biden to Withdraw
Leftists Launch New 'Dangerous and Coordinated' Attack on SCOTUS
Weeks Later, We Now Know That House Freedom Caucus Chairman Bob Good Has...
Authorities Just Found Dead Bodies at This Part of the U.S.-Mexico Border
Is This How This Horrific Story Ends?
We Are Still Talking About New Jersey Being in Play for November Election
A Trans Athlete Will Compete at the Olympics
Megan Rapinoe Was Asked About Trans Athletes in Women's Sports. Here's How She...
Here's Who StopAntisemitism Dubbed 'Antisemite of the Week'
Remember When Hundreds of Illegal Aliens Stormed the Southern Border? Well...
Tipsheet

KJP Doubles Down on Bogus 'Cheap Fakes' Claim

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 02, 2024 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre doubled down on her claims "right wing" media produced a series of "cheap fakes" portraying President Joe Biden as doddering, disoriented, confused and out of it. In other words, exactly how he behaved at the first presidential debate with former President Donald Trump in Atlanta. 

Advertisement

She is right about one thing, her friends in the media came up with the new term - which she thanked them for. 

Recommended

Is This How This Horrific Story Ends? Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Now, they're pretending to be confused about Biden's physical and mental state. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is This How This Horrific Story Ends? Mia Cathell
Tucker Carlson's 'Unusually Good Source' Spills What's Going on Behind the Scenes With Jill Biden and Obama Townhall Video
BREAKING: There's a Major Update on Trump's Scheduled Sentencing in New York Katie Pavlich
Press Pool to Karine Jean-Pierre Post-Debate: Explain Katie Pavlich
There's No Way Biden's Campaign Chair Said this During a Donor Call Matt Vespa
Republicans Need to Come to Terms With This Simple Reality If We’re Going to Win in November Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Is This How This Horrific Story Ends? Mia Cathell
Advertisement