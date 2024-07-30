FEC Complaint: Biden-Harris Campaign Committed 'Unprecedented Violation' of the Law
KJP Can't Explain Biden's Flip Flop Attack on the Supreme Court

Katie Pavlich
July 30, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Speaking to reporters during the daily briefing at the White House Tuesday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre failed to explain why President Joe Biden changed his position on the Supreme Court just months ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Biden published an unprecedented attack on the Supreme Court in the Washington Post Monday and called for 18 year terms limits -- a position he strongly and consistently opposed as late as 2020. 

Biden's proposal would conveniently push out conservative Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, but given it would require a constitutional amendment to implement, the proposal is going nowhere. 

"President Biden’s proposal to radically overhaul the U.S. Supreme Court would tilt the balance of power and erode not only the rule of law, but the American people’s faith in our system of justice. This proposal is the logical conclusion to the Biden-Harris Administration and Congressional Democrats’ ongoing efforts to delegitimize the Supreme Court. Their calls to expand and pack the Court will soon resume," House Speaker Mike Johnson released in a statement Monday. 

"It is telling that Democrats want to change the system that has guided our nation since its founding simply because they disagree with some of the Court’s recent decisions. This dangerous gambit of the Biden-Harris Administration is dead on arrival in the House," he continued. 

