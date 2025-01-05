Top Dem Had a Funny Slip of the Tongue Moment After Speakership Vote

When it comes to these type of oratory slip-ups, it’s the Democrats who have the best ones. These guys were expecting multiple rounds of voting for the House speakership. There were likely multiple posts about how the GOP is in a state of chaos and civil war. The voting never went past the first ballot. Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) was elected speaker. It veered very close to a second ballot, but that didn’t happen.

Advertisement

So, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) offered his remarks before the start of the new session, though he sort of shot a duck during the address—literally. He vowed to the American people that they will break wind for the country as hard as they can. It’s a lighthearted moment. Look, who wouldn’t chuckle when a man says he will “fart hard” for freedom and our right to vote:

Hakeem Jeffries: “Will will fart hard…for the freedom to vote!” pic.twitter.com/TISjOuFMly — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 3, 2025

I’d take this any day over the Democrats and their media allies talking about Donald Trump and the “erection” on January 6.

Chuck Schumer just now: "Senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the ERECTION" pic.twitter.com/2eu7xlw097 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 22, 2021