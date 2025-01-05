Here's What Trump Said to a GOP Rep That Led to Him Changing...
Tipsheet

Top Dem Had a Funny Slip of the Tongue Moment After Speakership Vote

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 05, 2025 12:05 AM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

When it comes to these type of oratory slip-ups, it’s the Democrats who have the best ones. These guys were expecting multiple rounds of voting for the House speakership. There were likely multiple posts about how the GOP is in a state of chaos and civil war. The voting never went past the first ballot. Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) was elected speaker. It veered very close to a second ballot, but that didn’t happen.  

So, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) offered his remarks before the start of the new session, though he sort of shot a duck during the address—literally. He vowed to the American people that they will break wind for the country as hard as they can. It’s a lighthearted moment. Look, who wouldn’t chuckle when a man says he will “fart hard” for freedom and our right to vote:

I’d take this any day over the Democrats and their media allies talking about Donald Trump and the “erection” on January 6. 

