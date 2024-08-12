KJP Issues a Whopper About Biden's View on Taxing Tips
Did KJP Just Accidentally Blow Up a Kamala Harris Talking Point?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 12, 2024 5:00 PM
Speaking to reporters at the White House Monday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre tied Vice President Kamala Harris directly to President Joe Biden's failed economic record. 

While she's failed to put out a single policy position of her own, Harris has been distancing herself from Biden on the campaign trail -- admitting basic living for American families is too expensive and that she would work as president to bring costs down (conveniently ignoring the vice presidential position she holds now). 

For three years Harris has enthusiastically touted Bidenomics at events around the country on behalf of the Biden administration. On WhiteHouse.gov, Bidenomics is specifically branded as a project of the "Biden-Harris Administration." 

Jean Pierre also claimed Biden is still the leader of the Democratic Party, despite being ousted from his 2024 campaign by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. 

