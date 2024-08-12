Did KJP Just Accidentally Blow Up a Kamala Harris Talking Point?

Speaking to reporters at the White House Monday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre tied Vice President Kamala Harris directly to President Joe Biden's failed economic record.

JEAN-PIERRE: Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have been EXACTLY IN LINE with each other on economic policy!



"They are partners in this." pic.twitter.com/jtWgqko2Wd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 12, 2024

While she's failed to put out a single policy position of her own, Harris has been distancing herself from Biden on the campaign trail -- admitting basic living for American families is too expensive and that she would work as president to bring costs down (conveniently ignoring the vice presidential position she holds now).

For three years Harris has enthusiastically touted Bidenomics at events around the country on behalf of the Biden administration. On WhiteHouse.gov, Bidenomics is specifically branded as a project of the "Biden-Harris Administration."

When you search "Bidenomics" on the White House website you'll find dozens of posts touting the "Biden-Harris administration." It was very deliberate branding. A good thing to keep in mind as the Harris campaign team tries to distance from Biden's failed policies. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 5, 2024

Jean Pierre also claimed Biden is still the leader of the Democratic Party, despite being ousted from his 2024 campaign by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.