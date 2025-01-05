One Tweet That Shattered This Lib's Arguments About Trump Not Winning the Popular Vote

The first step to recovery is admitting you have a problem. The Left doesn’t get it. They’d rather mainline whatever sludge CNN or MSNBC spews on the airwaves, but there’s no escaping this anymore: Donald J. Trump won the 2024 election. He won the Electoral College. He won the popular vote. He beat the lawfare and the media smear campaigns. He’s unstoppable, invincible, and it’s about time Democrats realize they cannot beat him.

Advertisement

So, when you have these clown threads on Twitter claiming how Trump didn’t win the popular vote—look no further than Nate Silver, of all people, to annihilate the premise with one tweet.

John Podhorzer, a former top AFL-CIO operative and fellow at the Center for American Progress, had a lengthy tweet about how Trump didn’t win the popular vote. Here are some of the tweets:

A thread on how Trump “won” the popular vote.



I put “won” in quotes because it wasn’t his win, but Harris’s loss. The results were not a “swing right” embracing Trump/MAGA, but a vote of no confidence in Democrats (and in our system as a whole). https://t.co/FpfYTxBClw — Michael Podhorzer (@Mike_Podhorzer) January 4, 2025

VoteCast also asked whether voters cast ballots “for” the candidate they chose or “against” the other candidate. The results show that about 15 million fewer votes were cast “against” Trump in 2024 than in 2020.



That’s a lot of missing anti-MAGA votes! pic.twitter.com/yhyTrEK9h6 — Michael Podhorzer (@Mike_Podhorzer) January 4, 2025

Okay, that’s enough Chinese math. And here’s what Silver had to say:

“Trump went from 63 million votes in 2016 to 74.2 million in 2020 to 77.3 million in 2024. I don’t know but seems like he's getting more popular!”

Trump went from 63m votes in 2016 to 74.2m in 2020 to 77.3m in 2024 idk but seems like he's getting more popular! https://t.co/z7hifSHnkG — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) January 5, 2025

Mr. Silver has given both sides equal bouts of agita, but you can’t flub the numbers: Trump got more Electoral College and popular votes than Kamala Harris. It’s Orwellian to think otherwise. This debate here is like arguing 2+2=5.

And you know this is a dead argument when Silver, who isn’t a conservative, can fillet this entire thread in a sentence.

Democrats have not yet undergone a period of accountability or self-reflection, and I don’t think they will.