Joe Biden Secretly Releases First Guantanamo Bay Detainee
Outrage Erupts as Biden Awards Nation’s Highest Honor to Democrat Elites
Washington Democrat Accidentally Sent 'Radical' Tax Plan to Entire Senate
One Tweet That Shattered This Lib's Arguments About Trump Not Winning the Popular Vote

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 05, 2025 6:50 AM
The first step to recovery is admitting you have a problem. The Left doesn’t get it. They’d rather mainline whatever sludge CNN or MSNBC spews on the airwaves, but there’s no escaping this anymore: Donald J. Trump won the 2024 election. He won the Electoral College. He won the popular vote. He beat the lawfare and the media smear campaigns. He’s unstoppable, invincible, and it’s about time Democrats realize they cannot beat him.  

So, when you have these clown threads on Twitter claiming how Trump didn’t win the popular vote—look no further than Nate Silver, of all people, to annihilate the premise with one tweet.  

John Podhorzer, a former top AFL-CIO operative and fellow at the Center for American Progress, had a lengthy tweet about how Trump didn’t win the popular vote. Here are some of the tweets:

Okay, that’s enough Chinese math. And here’s what Silver had to say:

“Trump went from 63 million votes in 2016 to 74.2 million in 2020 to 77.3 million in 2024. I don’t know but seems like he's getting more popular!”

Mr. Silver has given both sides equal bouts of agita, but you can’t flub the numbers: Trump got more Electoral College and popular votes than Kamala Harris. It’s Orwellian to think otherwise. This debate here is like arguing 2+2=5.

And you know this is a dead argument when Silver, who isn’t a conservative, can fillet this entire thread in a sentence. 

Democrats have not yet undergone a period of accountability or self-reflection, and I don’t think they will. 

