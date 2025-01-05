Did This Person Snub Biden By Not Showing Up to Receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom?

There are some people who I didn’t mind being given the Presidential Medal of Freedom, namely Denzel Washington and Magic Johnson, but everyone else was a political class snake. Hillary Clinton and George Soros got this medal, which has been rendered worthless by this presidency. Why is it that everything that Joe Biden touches loses value? One person didn’t even show up.

wE cAnT hAvE bIlLiOnAiReS rUnNiNg ThE gOvErNmEnT https://t.co/8agTDrDLPi — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 4, 2025

This crap needs to stop. That medal is becoming more and more worthless every time a President presents it. Soros? Lol…hes done more to ruin this country and destabilize the world than just about anyone. https://t.co/LVwbqru9QL — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) January 4, 2025

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi was supposed to attend the ceremony but was absent, and he did not even send a representative in his place. Did he snub the president? To head off controversy at the pass, Messi’s communications team already told the White House staff that he wouldn’t be there due to scheduling conflicts (via Fox News):

Soccer legend Lionel Messi was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Saturday, but he did not show up to the White House in person to receive the medal from President Biden. Messi was one of 19 recipients of the award, alongside NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. According to USA Today, Messi's management team and his pro team, Inter Miami, informed the White House ahead of time that he would not be able to attend the ceremony due to scheduling conflicts. Messi came to the U.S. in 2023 to join Major League Soccer's Inter Miami, in one of the biggest superstar recruitments in the league's 31-year history. Messi had only played in European leagues and for Argentina's for most of his career to that point. "Leo Messi is the most decorated player in the history of professional football. He supports health and education programs for children worldwide through his Messi Foundation and serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador," a White House spokesperson announced as Biden held the medal.

So, while some were mentioning this might have been a snub, it wasn’t. It still doesn’t negate the more significant issue, which is that this honor is now the equivalent of fool’s gold or a vial of snake oil because some of the most corrupt people have this hanging in their homes now.

George Soros? The man virtually single-handedly perverted the justice system, thanks to his whacko left-wing activism. Also, wasn’t this guy a little cozy with the Nazis?