Jean-Pierre Grilled on Kamala Harris' 'Coverup of the Century'

For years, Republicans have argued that President Joe Biden is not fit enough to run the country, and for years, the Democratic Party, including Vice President Kamala Harris, has dismissed such concerns despite apparent signs of Biden’s downfall.

Time and time again, Harris has downplayed concerns about Biden’s health, sparking critics to say she fueled the most significant coverup of the century.

In February, after Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report on Biden's handling of classified documents described him as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," Harris argued that the report “could not be more wrong.”

Again in February, the vice president told "Good Morning America” that the U.S. has a “very bold and vibrant president,” adding that he is in “good shape” and “in good health.”

In March, as the media began acknowledging Biden’s mental incapabilities, Harris was questioned if she would be ready to step in and take the president’s place if need be.

Of course, at the time, she dismissed such a thing.

“I'm ready, if necessary, but it's not gonna be necessary,” she said.

However, Harris and the rest of the Democratic Party have pretended they had no idea about Biden’s cognitive decline until they were forced to admit it.

As outsiders looking in, it is very clear Biden has struggled with his health for some time. We saw it every time he addressed the nation or was in public. So, when all of the times that Harris claimed the president was “fine” and in “good” health, she was lying to Americans. Yet, she wants to be the nation's POTUS.

On Wednesday, reporters grilled White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who claimed that Biden and Harris "see each other regularly.”

So why did Kamala hide Biden's obvious cognitive decline that forced him out of the race? COVERUP OF THE CENTURY!

