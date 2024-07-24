A Haggard Biden Delivered a Slurred Speech From Oval Office
Terrorist Protesters Storm Union Station in DC and Burn American Flags
Media Contradict Themselves on Kammy's Record
The Prosecutor vs. the Felon
Harris Campaign Working Overtime to Hide Her Far-Left Record
Fighter Jets Intercept Russian, Chinese Bombers As Biden Prepares to Address Americans
Fox News' Brian Kilmeade Addresses Liberal Smear Campaign Against Him
Did This Democrat Just Admit What We All Knew About Kamala Harris' VP...
Watch CNN Analyst Brutally Take Down Kamala Harris' Chances With Young Voters
This Campaign Memo on Kamala Harris' Chances Sure Is Laughable
Clyburn Secured Votes for Biden, But Can He Do the Same With Harris?
Rashida Tlaib Had to be Reprimanded for Her Protest of Netanyahu's Speech
Here's Where Illegal Immigrants Crossing the Northern Border Are Headed
Three Universities in This State Closed Their DEI Offices
Tipsheet

Jean-Pierre Grilled on Kamala Harris' 'Coverup of the Century'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 24, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

For years, Republicans have argued that President Joe Biden is not fit enough to run the country, and for years, the Democratic Party, including Vice President Kamala Harris, has dismissed such concerns despite apparent signs of Biden’s downfall. 

Advertisement

Time and time again, Harris has downplayed concerns about Biden’s health, sparking critics to say she fueled the most significant coverup of the century. 

In February, after Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report on Biden's handling of classified documents described him as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," Harris argued that the report “could not be more wrong.” 

Again in February, the vice president told "Good Morning America” that the U.S. has a “very bold and vibrant president,” adding that he is in “good shape” and “in good health.” 

In March, as the media began acknowledging Biden’s mental incapabilities, Harris was questioned if she would be ready to step in and take the president’s place if need be. 

Of course, at the time, she dismissed such a thing. 

“I'm ready, if necessary, but it's not gonna be necessary,” she said. 

However, Harris and the rest of the Democratic Party have pretended they had no idea about Biden’s cognitive decline until they were forced to admit it. 

As outsiders looking in, it is very clear Biden has struggled with his health for some time. We saw it every time he addressed the nation or was in public. So, when all of the times that Harris claimed the president was “fine” and in “good” health, she was lying to Americans. Yet, she wants to be the nation's POTUS. 

Recommended

Biden Delivers Slurred Oval Office Address Defending His Failed Presidency Matt Vespa
Advertisement

On Wednesday, reporters grilled White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who claimed that Biden and Harris "see each other regularly.”

Tags: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Delivers Slurred Oval Office Address Defending His Failed Presidency Matt Vespa
Fox News' Brian Kilmeade Addresses Liberal Smear Campaign Against Him Rebecca Downs
Did This Democrat Just Admit What We All Knew About Kamala Harris' VP Role Sarah Arnold
Roll Tape: Radical Leftist Kamala Harris, in Her Own Words Guy Benson
The Prosecutor vs. the Felon Ann Coulter
Democrats Seem Pretty Nervous About Kamala Losing Her War Chest Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Delivers Slurred Oval Office Address Defending His Failed Presidency Matt Vespa
Advertisement