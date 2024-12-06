KJP Tries to Spin Biden Lying About Hunter's Pardon. Here's How It Went.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre held a briefing for the first time Friday since President Joe Biden issued a broad and sweeping pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, Sunday night. After the pardon was issued, which covers any potential crimes committed between 2014-2024, Biden bolted to Africa and refused to answer questions from reporters.

Advertisement

"Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted. Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form. Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently," Biden released in a statement, falsely claiming Hunter was targeted for political reasons.

I mean the gaslighting and dishonesty here. Hunter was nearly let completely off the hook with an unheard of plea deal. Whistleblowers (who Congressional investigators simply gave a platform under oath) and a judge who was paying attention noticed the special treatment and that’s… pic.twitter.com/pRbtXurphg — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 2, 2024

"The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election. Then, a carefully negotiated plea deal, agreed to by the Department of Justice, unraveled in the court room – with a number of my political opponents in Congress taking credit for bringing political pressure on the process. Had the plea deal held, it would have been a fair, reasonable resolution of Hunter’s cases," he continued.

Under questioning from journalists Friday, Jean Pierre attempted to spin the move as a "change in circumstances," denying Biden lied for more than a year about his intentions surrounding a pardon for his son.

"Zeke asked this question, I just didn't hear an answer. The next time that the president says he will or won't do something, why should the American people believe him?"



KJP is CALLED OUT for failing to explain why she and Biden lied to Americans for months about pardoning… pic.twitter.com/Azl6y4eVec — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 6, 2024

"Does [Biden] regret that he had mislead the public about what would eventually happen?"



KJP: "Look…" (at me totally dodge the question) pic.twitter.com/Qya1fy2QFe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 6, 2024

Advertisement

KJP: We didn’t lie or mislead about Hunter’s pardon. The circumstances changed! pic.twitter.com/OkFAtnAr2p — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Biden is reportedly mulling preemptive pardons for a number of people, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, General Mark Milley and others. Biden could also pardon is brother, Jim Biden, who engaged in much of the same foreign "business dealing" as Hunter Biden from 2014-2024.