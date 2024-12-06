VIP
KJP Tries to Spin Biden Lying About Hunter's Pardon. Here's How It Went.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 06, 2024 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre held a briefing for the first time Friday since President Joe Biden issued a broad and sweeping pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, Sunday night. After the pardon was issued, which covers any potential crimes committed between 2014-2024, Biden bolted to Africa and refused to answer questions from reporters. 

"Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted. Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form. Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently," Biden released in a statement, falsely claiming Hunter was targeted for political reasons. 

"The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election. Then, a carefully negotiated plea deal, agreed to by the Department of Justice, unraveled in the court room – with a number of my political opponents in Congress taking credit for bringing political pressure on the process. Had the plea deal held, it would have been a fair, reasonable resolution of Hunter’s cases," he continued. 

Under questioning from journalists Friday, Jean Pierre attempted to spin the move as a "change in circumstances," denying Biden lied for more than a year about his intentions surrounding a pardon for his son. 

Meanwhile, Biden is reportedly mulling preemptive pardons for a number of people, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, General Mark Milley and others. Biden could also pardon is brother, Jim Biden, who engaged in much of the same foreign "business dealing" as Hunter Biden from 2014-2024. 

