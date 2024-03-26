Biden Explains Who Will Pick Up the Tab of Baltimore Bridge Collapse
Oh, So That's Who Has Been 'Fact Checking' for Big Tech
Hamas Rejects Latest Ceasefire Proposal, Embarrassing Biden Again
NBC News Dumps Ronna McDaniel After Staff Revolt
James Carville Said What About Female Voters?
'Little or No Warning': U.S. Embassy in Paris Issues Security Alert
MSNBC Is Having a Collective Emotional Break Over Hiring Ronna McDaniel and It...
Tony Bobulinski's Lawyers Threaten Dan Goldman With Defamation Lawsuit
It's Been a Wild Few Days for AOC Over the Israel-Hamas Conflict
Biden Refuses to Speak to Netanyahu's Decision to Call Off Meeting
One State Enacted a Law Protecting Children From the Harms of Social Media
Analysis: Is the Maryland Senate Seat Really in Play?
RFK Jr. Has Picked His Running Mate
Illegal Immigrant Children Are Overcrowding NYC Schools. Here’s What Could Happen Next.
Tipsheet

Illegal Alien Charged With Killing 25-Year-Old Michigan Woman

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 26, 2024 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

An illegal immigrant from Mexico was accused of killing a Michigan woman in a carjacking attempt, according to a report from The Midwesterner

Reportedly, Ruby Garcia, 25, from Grand Rapids, was discovered dead with gunshot wounds on the southbound lanes of US-131 around 11:38 p.m. on Friday. The suspect was identified by the outlet as Brandon Ortiz-Vite, 25, a Mexican national who is in the United States illegally. 

Advertisement

“I prefer not to give out information on their relationship,” Ruby Garcia’s sister, Mavi, said, told The Midwesterner, referring to Ortiz-Vite and her sister. “He is currently in custody that’s all we know as of right now and he is/was here illegally.”

According to the outlet, Ortiz-Vite faces one count each of homicide/open murder, carjacking, felony firearm, illegally carrying a concealed weapon, operating while intoxicated, and driving on a suspended or revoked license. 


“Ruby was a great person all around,” Mavi Garcia said in a statement to FOX 17. “She would brighten up the room with her beautiful smile. She loves to travel, was dedicated to her work, and enjoyed being with her family in her free time.”

Townhall has covered time and time again how alleged criminals make their way into the United States through the porous southern border.

Last month, Townhall reported how an American college student named Laken Riley was murdered while out on a run last week. The suspect arrested in connection with her murder is an illegal immigrant. In addition, a teenage girl in Virginia was allegedly raped by an illegal alien from Venezuela.

Recommended

Tony Bobulinski's Lawyers Threaten Dan Goldman With Defamation Lawsuit Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

In addition, an illegal alien from Honduras was arrested in Louisiana in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old girl and the stabbing of a man during a knifepoint robbery. And, an illegal immigrant from Mexico who was deported from the United States five times allegedly killed a 10-year-old child in a hit-and-run car crash, which Townhall also covered.

In December, Townhall covered how an illegal immigrant from Nicaragua who was deported from the United States five times was sentenced to 19 years in prison for raping a woman in Ohio. Shortly after, an illegal immigrant in Colorado who was arrested multiple times, as well as deported, was arrested again after he allegedly killed a mother and her son in a car crash.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CRIME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tony Bobulinski's Lawyers Threaten Dan Goldman With Defamation Lawsuit Rebecca Downs
Biden Explains Who Will Pick Up the Tab of Baltimore Bridge Collapse Katie Pavlich
Latest Border Crisis Spin: What on Earth Is KJP Talking About? Guy Benson
Trans Activists Are Mad That Straight Men Only Want to Date Biological Women Townhall Video
RFK Jr. Has Picked His Running Mate Rebecca Downs
America Is Going to Be Targeted for a Massive Terrorist Attack...Will You Be Ready? Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tony Bobulinski's Lawyers Threaten Dan Goldman With Defamation Lawsuit Rebecca Downs
Advertisement