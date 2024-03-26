Illegal Alien Charged With Killing 25-Year-Old Michigan Woman

An illegal immigrant from Mexico was accused of killing a Michigan woman in a carjacking attempt, according to a report from The Midwesterner.

Reportedly, Ruby Garcia, 25, from Grand Rapids, was discovered dead with gunshot wounds on the southbound lanes of US-131 around 11:38 p.m. on Friday. The suspect was identified by the outlet as Brandon Ortiz-Vite, 25, a Mexican national who is in the United States illegally.

“I prefer not to give out information on their relationship,” Ruby Garcia’s sister, Mavi, said, told The Midwesterner, referring to Ortiz-Vite and her sister. “He is currently in custody that’s all we know as of right now and he is/was here illegally.”

According to the outlet, Ortiz-Vite faces one count each of homicide/open murder, carjacking, felony firearm, illegally carrying a concealed weapon, operating while intoxicated, and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

SAY HER NAME! 25-year-old Ruby Garcia’s body was found thrown on the side of the highway with multiple gunshot wounds.



An illegal was just arrested as the prime suspect.#BidensBorderBloodbath claimed another innocent life. pic.twitter.com/MmyML6FzB1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 26, 2024

This is Brandon Ortiz-Vite, an illegal alien charged with shooting a 25-year-old Grand Rapids, Michigan, woman, and leaving her body on the side of the road.



Yet another horrific consequence of Biden's OPEN BORDER. pic.twitter.com/iIry73v2RU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 26, 2024





“Ruby was a great person all around,” Mavi Garcia said in a statement to FOX 17. “She would brighten up the room with her beautiful smile. She loves to travel, was dedicated to her work, and enjoyed being with her family in her free time.”

Townhall has covered time and time again how alleged criminals make their way into the United States through the porous southern border.

Last month, Townhall reported how an American college student named Laken Riley was murdered while out on a run last week. The suspect arrested in connection with her murder is an illegal immigrant. In addition, a teenage girl in Virginia was allegedly raped by an illegal alien from Venezuela.

In addition, an illegal alien from Honduras was arrested in Louisiana in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old girl and the stabbing of a man during a knifepoint robbery. And, an illegal immigrant from Mexico who was deported from the United States five times allegedly killed a 10-year-old child in a hit-and-run car crash, which Townhall also covered.

In December, Townhall covered how an illegal immigrant from Nicaragua who was deported from the United States five times was sentenced to 19 years in prison for raping a woman in Ohio. Shortly after, an illegal immigrant in Colorado who was arrested multiple times, as well as deported, was arrested again after he allegedly killed a mother and her son in a car crash.