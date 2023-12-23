‘Animalistic Predator’ : Illegal Immigrant Deported Multiple Times Brutally Raped Ohio Woman

An illegal immigrant from Nicaragua who was deported from the United States five times was sentenced to 19 years in prison for raping a woman in Ohio.

The illegal immigrant, German Mathews, 40, reportedly raped a developmentally disabled 44-year-old woman on April 29 as she walked to a bus stop on her way to work, according to a report from the New York Post.

Reportedly, Mathews’ hands were “covered in the victim’s blood,” because he “viciously beat” the woman in the head and the face, according to Forest Park Police Sgt. Jackie Dreyer. Mathews was reportedly “still on the women when police arrived in response to a 911 call, tried to flee and was quickly arrested.”

The victim sustained head injuries and several facial fractures.

The Post noted that Dreyer said the assault was “one of the most brutal crimes on a complete stranger she has ever investigated in her more than 20 years in law enforcement.”

According to The Cincinnati Enquirer, Mathews saw the victim walking acrossing a gas station parking lot before he pulled his hoodie over his head and walked toward her. She moved to the side to allow him to pass. Instead, he grabbed her and threw her down a hill into a wooded area where he sexually assaulted and beat her.

A bystander phoned the police and they arrived to see Mathews still on the woman.

Dreyer called the situation “an unprovoked and brutal attack on a complete stranger.”

Mathews "preyed upon an innocent victim," she said. "He is an animalistic predator whose actions are beyond words."

Mathews is expected to be deported after he serves his sentence. He has been deported five times and has “repeatedly returned” to the United States, the Enquirer pointed out. His attorney, James Bogen, reportedly told Judge Hatheway that Mathews “grew up poor” in his home country and came to the United States illegally to escape poverty. Bogen also claimed that Mathews was intoxicated when he committed rape and “has no memory of it.” Mathews had reportedly stolen alcohol from a nearby convenience store before the attack.

Reportedly, Bogen claimed that when he showed Mathews an officer’s bodycam video, which showed some of the attack, “he was horrified.”

“He feels terrible about what he did,” Bogen added.

Mathews stated that he felt that he was “possessed by a demon” at the time.

Bogen said that Mathews likely experienced an “alcohol-induced psychosis” and that the attacker is “not the German Mathews you see here today.”

Depending on his conduct in prison, Mathews could be kept behind bars for an additional 5 and a half years.

Earlier this month, several reports broke that over 12,000 illegal immigrants crossed the border per day for several days in a row. And, NBC reported that many of them were being released “directly onto the streets” in the United States to avoid overcrowding.