19-Year-Old Illegal Alien Arrested in Louisiana Over Rape, Stabbing Incidents

An illegal alien from Honduras was arrested in Louisiana in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old girl and the stabbing of a man during a knifepoint robbery.

The alien, Angel Matias Castellanos-Orellana, 19, was arrested in Kenner, Louisiana after the stabbing occurred. He was reportedly arrested on charges of armed robbery, aggravated battery, first-degree rape and aggravated assault (via Fox 8):

Police say a man was getting out of his vehicle and approached by Castellanos-Orellana, demanding his property. During the robbery, police say Castellanos-Orellana stabbed the victim multiple times in his face and his back. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Officers at the scene found Castellanos-Orellana covered in blood. He was arrested and booked on one count each of armed robbery, aggravated battery, first degree rape, and aggravated assault. A Federal “ICE” detainer was issued for Castellanos-Orellana as well. Chief Keith Conley says undocumented immigrants are difficult to identify due to the lack of documentation. Castellanos-Orellana reportedly used aliases in the past, including Elven Locket.

Can't keep up w/ these stories at this point. Now media in Louisiana are reporting an illegal alien from Honduras has been arrested for the rape of a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint, and stabbing another man repeatedly during a robbery. ICE detainer lodged.https://t.co/WF4HQKVSLy — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 28, 2024

“This case highlights the challenges faced by local law enforcement when dealing with illegal immigrants,” Conley told the outlet “Limited access to data, false identification, and language barriers hinder our efforts. The arrest of Castellanos-Orellana brings relief to our community, but concerns remain about potential future crimes and identity changes.”

In a Facebook post, Kenner Police wrote, “Local law enforcement agencies are often hindered when dealing with illegal aliens due to the lack of documented identifiers.”

“Illegal immigrants continue to be a challenge to local law enforcement for many reasons. Lack of access to data, false identification and language barriers put local law enforcement at a huge disadvantage. We cannot verify if an illegal alien is giving correct information as it pertains to names and date of births. It is not only a drain on police manpower, but a financial drain on local law enforcement’s budgets and taxpayer’s money. In a 25-day period, this illegal alien caused terror in our community. We are glad he is off our streets, but will he be back? Will he have a new identity? What other crimes has he committed since he crossed our borders,” Conley added in the statement.

Townhall has covered time and time again how alleged criminals make their way into the United States through the porous southern border.

This week, Townhall reported how an American college student named Laken Riley was murdered while out on a run last week. The suspect arrested in connection with her murder is an illegal immigrant. In addition, a teenage girl in Virginia was allegedly raped by an illegal alien from Venezuela.

In December, Townhall covered how an illegal immigrant from Nicaragua who was deported from the United States five times was sentenced to 19 years in prison for raping a woman in Ohio. Shortly after, an illegal immigrant in Colorado who was arrested multiple times, as well as deported, was arrested again after he allegedly killed a mother and her son in a car crash.

Earlier this month, an illegal immigrant from Mexico who was deported from the United States five times allegedly killed a 10-year-old child in a hit-and-run car crash, which Townhall also covered.