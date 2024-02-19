Illegal Immigrant Deported Five Times Allegedly Killed 10-Year-Old Child in Hit-and-Run

An illegal immigrant from Mexico who was deported from the United States five times allegedly killed a 10-year-old child in a hit-and-run car crash.

Rogelio Ortiz-Olivas, 50, was arrested and charged with drunk driving and causing a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed Alex “A.J.” Wise, Jr., 10, in Midland, Texas (via Breitbart):

According to the Midland Police Department, on Feb. 8, Ortiz-Olivas was driving a truck when he hit Wise, who was walking home from school. Immediately, police said, Ortiz-Olivas fled the scene, leaving Wise in critical condition. Wise was airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas, but died from his injuries the following morning. Wise was a student at IDEA Travis and his family described him as “the sweetest, coolest, funniest little boy you ever would meet” in a GoFundMe post.

According to The Federalist, Ortiz-Olivas went by the name “Juan Ortiz Perez” at the time of the incident. He was arrested when an officer at a traffic stop spotted his damaged car hood bearing an “impression of a skull.”

Ortiz-Olivas has been charged with a third-degree felony of “hit and run, accident causing death” for “driver negligence” and failing to stop and render aid.

The Midland County sheriff’s office is holding Ortiz-Olivas on a $100,000 bond.

“He deserves everything he gets,” Wise’s mother Sykia Benson reportedly wrote on Facebook shortly after law enforcement announced it had arrested Ortiz-Olivas.

Townhall has covered instances where illegal immigrants who’ve been deported several times have made their way back into the United States been arrested for allegedly committing crimes. In December, Townhall covered how an illegal immigrant from Nicaragua who was deported from the United States five times was sentenced to 19 years in prison for raping a woman in Ohio. Shortly after, an illegal immigrant in Colorado who was arrested multiple times, as well as deported, was arrested again after he allegedly killed a mother and her son in a car crash.