Illegal Immigrant Deported Multiple Times Charged With Killing Mother, Son in Drunk Driving Crash

An illegal immigrant in Colorado who has been arrested multiple times, as well as deported, was arrested again after he allegedly killed a mother and her son in a car crash, according to a report from Fox News.

Advertisement

The Broomfield Police Department arrested Jose Guadalupe Menjivar-Alas, 37, on Dec. 15, 2023 in connection with the fatal car crash, which reportedly involved alcohol. Menjivar-Alas was driving a Toyota Tundra that crashed into a Mazda CX-5, operated by Melissa Powell, 47. Melissa Powell and her son, Riordan, died (via Fox News):

Menjivar-Alas was transported to a local hospital after the crash, and once released, he was booked into the Broomfield County Jail and charged with vehicular homicide from reckless driving, vehicular homicide caused by DUI and habitual traffic offender. U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told Fox News Digital Menjivar-Alas, a citizen of El Salvador, has been deported from the U.S. four times. "ICE records show that the subject has been previously removed and has no regard for immigration law," an ICE spokesman said.

Illegal immigrant allegedly killed mother, son in drunk driving crash despite being deported 4 times https://t.co/p2rUD3QrlM — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 9, 2024

Reportedly, Menjivar-Alas was first convicted of DWI on Aug. 4, 2007. He reportedly received convictions for the same offense on Dec. 7, 2016 and May 7, 2019. He was convicted of driving with alcohol on Sept. 16, 2007.

In 2009, an immigration judge ordered Menjivar-Alas’ removal. He was removed from the U.S. again in June 2009, June 2013, November 2014, and January 2015. He has made his way back into the country each time.

“Sanctuary policies not only lack any public benefit but also contribute to an increase in crime against citizens. By giving sanctuary to illegal aliens, these policies inadvertently enable them to commit crimes without consequences. The safety of citizens must be our utmost concern,” retired ICE Denver Field Office Director and current board member with National Immigration Center for Enforcement (NICE) John Fabbricatore told The Daily Caller News Foundation of the situation.

“The failures of Colorado’s sanctuary policies allowed a convicted criminal to stay in our local communities on probation, intentionally avoiding notifying ICE. If sanctuary policies were abolished, these unnecessary deaths could have been prevented,” he added.

This month, Townhall reported how a legal immigrant in Denver, Colorado told reporters that illegal immigrant camps in town have hurt her business and her community. In an interview with the Denver Gazette, the woman, Tip Cordova, said “I want to cry right now,” and “I can’t take it anymore.”