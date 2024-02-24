Outrage Erupts After American College Student Slain by Illegal Immigrant

The suspect arrested in the murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley, a nursing student at the University of Georgia who was killed while out on a run last week, is in the United States illegally.

Advertisement

NEW: Per three ICE & DHS sources to me & @GriffJenkins, Jose Antonio Ibarra, the suspect charged in the murder of nursing student Laken Riley, is a Venezuelan national who crossed illegally into El Paso, TX in September 2022 & was released into the U.S. via parole.

We reached… pic.twitter.com/A5Ytc7tAzl — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 24, 2024

The news isn't sitting well and outrage has erupted over Riley's slaying.

"Every parent, and every American, is saddened—and outraged—to hear about the loss of University of Georgia student Laken Riley. Our prayers are with her family and friends as they mourn this tragedy. The brutal murderer who took the life of Laken was one of the millions of illegal aliens that the Biden Administration simply released and unleashed upon our country," House Speaker Mike Johnson posted on X.

"For Laken, and the countless many others lost to this border catastrophe, House Republicans will continue to fight tooth and nail for a return to law and order. Mr. President, use your existing statutory authority and CLOSE THE BORDER!" he continued.

Make no mistake — Laken Riley was murdered by an illegal immigrant that Biden let cross our border.



Instead of sending him back, Biden's failed policies allowed him to be released into the country, where he murdered an innocent American girl.



The #BidenBorderCrisis must end. https://t.co/KYz01kL3GG — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) February 24, 2024

How many more young American girls need to be raped and killed by illegal immigrants before we stop allowing this insanity to continue?



Mollie Tibbets, Laken Riley, Kate Steinle and Lizbeth Medina would be alive if the government did their job.



Blood is on @TheDemocrats hands! pic.twitter.com/wF4h6WS39f — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 24, 2024





An Illegal alien has brutally murdered a Nursing Student on UGA campus.



My boys went to UGA and the thought that something like this could and did happen is terrifying for all parents and the Athens community.



My heart breaks for Laken Riley’s family and I pray for Justice to… pic.twitter.com/Zd0GIyR6Od — Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) February 24, 2024

Biden’s ICE (under Mayorkas’s DHS) on Laken Riley’s murder by an illegal Venezuelan national:



“No comment”. Pathetic and Infuriating https://t.co/OgwGb8pWLt — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) February 24, 2024

Meanwhile, Biden continues to mass release illegal immigrant men onto American streets.

NEW: Mass street releases of migrants who crossed the San Diego sector border illegally are continuing this morning here in San Ysidro, CA. Multiple Border Patrol buses have already arrived. People from all around the world - all planning to travel to cities across the U.S. pic.twitter.com/IyrwjEciY3 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 24, 2024



