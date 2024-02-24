I Was Told That What House Dems Are Mulling Against Trump Was an...
Tipsheet

Outrage Erupts After American College Student Slain by Illegal Immigrant

Katie Pavlich
February 24, 2024
Clarke County Sheriff's Office

The suspect arrested in the murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley, a nursing student at the University of Georgia who was killed while out on a run last week, is in the United States illegally. 

The news isn't sitting well and outrage has erupted over Riley's slaying. 

"Every parent, and every American, is saddened—and outraged—to hear about the loss of University of Georgia student Laken Riley. Our prayers are with her family and friends as they mourn this tragedy. The brutal murderer who took the life of Laken was one of the millions of illegal aliens that the Biden Administration simply released and unleashed upon our country," House Speaker Mike Johnson posted on X. 

"For Laken, and the countless many others lost to this border catastrophe, House Republicans will continue to fight tooth and nail for a return to law and order. Mr. President, use your existing statutory authority and CLOSE THE BORDER!" he continued. 

Meanwhile, Biden continues to mass release illegal immigrant men onto American streets. 


