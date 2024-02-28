Illegal Alien Charged With Sexually Assaulting Teenage Girl

An illegal alien from Venezuela has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a minor in Virginia, according to multiple reports.

Renzo Mendoza Montes, 32, was reportedly arrested last week on two felony charges for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. He is facing charges of “carnal knowledge of a child without force” and “taking indecent liberties with a child.”

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office entered the United States illegal due to President Joe Biden’s open border policies (via Fox News):

According to deputies, Mendoza is a Venezuelan citizen who is in the country illegally after being detained and released by US Customs and Border Patrol in El Paso, Texas, on September 2, 2023. Deputies told Fox News that Mendoza was being held without bond, but has now been taken into ICE custody.

This week, Townhall reported how an American college student named Laken Riley was murdered while out on a run last week. The suspect arrested in connection with her murder is an illegal immigrant.

In December, Townhall covered how an illegal immigrant from Nicaragua who was deported from the United States five times was sentenced to 19 years in prison for raping a woman in Ohio. Shortly after, an illegal immigrant in Colorado who was arrested multiple times, as well as deported, was arrested again after he allegedly killed a mother and her son in a car crash.

Earlier this month, an illegal immigrant from Mexico who was deported from the United States five times allegedly killed a 10-year-old child in a hit-and-run car crash, which Townhall also covered.