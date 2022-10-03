Ex-Clinton Adviser Says Hillary Clinton Plans to Run in 2024 Against Biden’s ‘Open Border’ Policies

Former first lady and two-time failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reportedly plans to create a platform criticizing President Biden’s “open border” policies if she runs for office in 2024.

Dick Morris, a former aide to President Bill Clinton, said in an interview on Sunday that he sees “more and more signs that Hillary is going to run” in 2024, The New York Post reported. Morris added that Clinton said that Americans do not believe in open borders.

“These are all signals that she is going to be the moderate candidate for president. She’s going to say after the election, ‘See, the left cost us the House and the Senate. If we stay with a left-wing candidate in 2024, we’re going to lose the White House. I’m the only one who will tack to the center and give us a chance at victory,’” Morris added in the interview.

Matt covered late last month how Morris said in a separate interview that Democrats “are planning to dump Biden” in 2024. He added that once Biden is out, the polls will shows that Democrats are leaning towards “some crazy radical” like California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT), or Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Morris’ remarks come after Clinton said in an interview with CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell that she would not run for president ever again.

“I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that we have a president who respects our democracy and the rule of law and upholds our institutions,” she continued, adding that former President Donald Trump should be “soundly defeated” if he runs for office again.

Clinton said she does not plan on running for president again. pic.twitter.com/EmV43PO7rP — Apex World News (@apexworldnews) September 7, 2022

Sarah noted that Clinton compared Trump supporters to Nazis at a railly in Texas last month, And, a new book reportedly shows that Clinton was terrified of Trump when she ran against him for president in 2016.

Townhall reported in August how ABC political panelists noted that Vice President Kamala Harris is not the “heir apparent” if Biden does not run in 2024. And, a recent poll showed that California voters preferred Newsom over Harris, though she was the state’s former attorney general.

Harris, who was appointed the “border czar,” claimed in a recent interview that the U.S.-Mexico border is “secure” and the way to deal with the border crisis is to provide a “pathway to citizenship. She blamed the Trump administration for the Biden administrations’ failure to handle the current border crisis.

“The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, in particular, over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed,” Harris said in the interview with NBC News anchor Chuck Todd.

Kamala Harris insists that “the border is secure.” pic.twitter.com/LiEEBtju4r — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 12, 2022

Todd pointed out that the U.S. has had two million people cross the border, a record high.

“You’re confident this border’s secure?” he asked.

“We have a secure border, and that is a priority for any nation, including ours and our administration,” Harris answered before continuing to blame Trump.

"But there are still a lot of problems that we are trying to fix given the deterioration that happened over the last four years. We also have to put into place a law and a plan for a pathway for citizenship for the millions of people who are here and are prepared to do what is legally required to gain citizenship."

With the border crisis out of control, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis (FL) and Gov. Greg Abbott (TX) began sending illegal immigrants from the southern border to “sanctuary” cities like Chicago, New York City and Washington, D.C.

Townhall reported how DeSantis sent about 50 illegal immigrants on an airplane to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, which has styled itself as a “sanctuary” town. The residents on the island launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money over the “humanitarian crisis,” claiming they didn’t have enough housing for the migrants. They sent the migrants away less than two days later to a military base on Cape Cod.

In an interview, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (WV) slammed Harris’ claims that the border is “secure.”

"It's wrong. She's dead wrong on that," Manchin said. “And I have said this: If we don't secure – I voted every time for the wall, but we need the wall and a lot more technology, more agents."

Manchin added that for “anybody” to say that the borders are secured is “not accurate.”