Trump Campaign Operative Reveals the Most Effective Ad Against Kamala

The Democratic Party is a mess. The spending bill circus wasn’t the prettiest of spectacles, but don’t let that sideshow distract you from the wider mayhem engulfing the Left. They’re in for more pain if they don’t course correct, and given how some top officials have reacted to their 2024 loss—they’re not keen on changing their ways for the future. No, this doesn’t mean the GOP is the beneficiary of the permanent political majority, a term I loathe. Still, it does mean Republicans could be in for two, maybe three, good election cycles since normal voters are tired of liberal America’s condescension and elitism.

Progressive research groups cannot sweep this under the rug: most voters view Democrats as being the punchable faces of American politics. That’s because they are. Our friends at Twitchy had this first, but the advantages the Left once had in elections have evaporated completely. As pollster Tony Fabrizio told us, We also learned that the most effective ad against Kamala Harris was this cycle. In short, any ad where she was talking was useful in chipping away at the VP’s presidential hopes:

More on the data issues Democrats face—they have a tough rough ahead (via Politico):

Democrats conducting post-mortems on their sweeping losses in 2024 are finding more reason for alarm. And the problem isn’t just Kamala Harris or Joe Biden. In a trio of focus groups, even voters who previously backed Democrats cast the party as weak and overly focused on diversity and elites, according to research by the progressive group Navigator Research. When asked to compare the Democratic Party to an animal, one participant compared the party to an ostrich because “they’ve got their heads in the sand and are absolutely committed to their own ideas, even when they’re failing.” Another likened them to koalas, who “are complacent and lazy about getting policy wins that we really need.” Democrats, another said, are “not a friend of the working class anymore.” […] The focus groups offer “a pretty scathing rebuke” of the Democratic Party brand, said Rachael Russell, director of polling and analytics at Navigator Research, a project within the Hub Project, which is a Democratic nonprofit group. […] Even though the focus group voters did not solely blame Harris for their distaste of the Democratic Party, they also weren’t happy about her candidacy. Participants described her as “inauthentic,” “very dishonest” and “did not seem competent.” An Arizona man, citing the time Harris said, “you better thank a union member,” during a speech in Detroit, said “that was very disingenuous to me because I didn’t see an honest person that could be president.”

Democrats thought voters were dumb enough to fall for this con job. That’s the aforementioned snobbery at work. The party did a good job selling this snake oil to their base, where some people had Harris winning Florida. You cannot win elections if the working class writ large thinks you’re disrespecting them. That adage can be applied to any voter group, but the working class is in the tens of millions, and now Trump is starting to have a lock on not just the white working class but nonwhite working-class voters too. The GOP is a multiracial working-class party, which is hard to beat. Can it be maintained once Trump can no longer helm the party on the ballot?