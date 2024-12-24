We Know What Kamala Said to the Teamsters Before She Got Bulldozed by...
Ex-CNN Reporter's Take About the GOP and the Media Gets Shredded With One Tweet

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 24, 2024 6:35 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Oh, that’s rich. Ex-CNN reporter John Harwood decided to stick his head into the lion’s mouth on this Gallup survey, where it shows that Republicans are distrustful of the media. You see, in Harwood’s world, it’s the GOP who are detached. Oh, and there isn’t a media bias problem at all.

“The media reports reality and most Republicans have disconnected themselves from reality,” he tweeted. You can smell the condescension. It’s people like Harwood that keep his audience, braindead liberals, hooked on whatever ‘Soma’ the Left is dealing nowadays.  

The reality is that most of the country no longer trusts the media. Independents aren’t fans of this industry either, which Harwood leaves out, and alternative media—podcasts and streamers—were vital in securing Trump’s win over Kamala Harris in 2024. Even Harris operatives admit this new ecosystem has reach, power, and should not be ignored. The legacy press isn’t what they used to be, it’s a vestige of an old empire that the Right has outmaneuvered.  

Also, John, we all remember this tweet which many rehashed to shred your “reality” drivel. Are you a glutton for punishment or is it some other thing you have going on because this is a recipe for nonstop abuse:

Your moment of zen:

