Manchin Slams Kamala Harris’ Claims That the Border Is ‘Secure’

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin (D) said in an interview this week that Vice President Kamala Harris’ claims that the U.S.-Mexico border is “secure” is “dead wrong” and that the border needs

Julio covered this week how Vice President Kamala Harris said in an interview over the weekend that the U.S.-Mexico border is “secure” and the way to deal with the border crisis is to provide a “pathway to citizenship.” In the interview, she also blamed the Trump administration for the current border crisis.

“The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, in particular, over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed,” Harris said in the interview with NBC News anchor Chuck Todd.

Kamala Harris insists that “the border is secure.” pic.twitter.com/LiEEBtju4r — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 12, 2022

Todd pressed Harris on the subject, pointing out that the U.S. has two million people who have crossed the border, a record high.

“You’re confident this border’s secure?” he asked.

“We have a secure border, and that is a priority for any nation, including ours and our administration,” Harris answered. "But there are still a lot of problems that we are trying to fix given the deterioration that happened over the last four years. We also have to put into place a law and a plan for a pathway for citizenship for the millions of people who are here and are prepared to do what is legally required to gain citizenship."

In an interview with Fox News, Machin said Harris is “dead wrong” about her claims.

"It's wrong. She's dead wrong on that," Manchin said. “And I have said this: If we don't secure – I voted every time for the wall, but we need the wall and a lot more technology, more agents."

Manchin added that for “anybody” to say that the borders are secured is “not accurate.”

“I’ve been there. It’s wrong,” he added.

.@BretBaier: "Vice President Harris said this weekend the southern border is 'secure.'"



Manchin: "It's wrong. She's dead wrong on that." pic.twitter.com/O2IIJsNu0E — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 13, 2022

Townhall reported this week how Border Patrol agents caught 10 sex offenders trying to illegally cross the border in a span of three days. In total, BP encountered 2,690 migrants. There were four gang members and one murderer caught during the three-day time period.