Trump Campaign Operative Reveals the Most Effective Ad Against Kamala
The New York Giants Saw a Familiar Banner Fly Around the Meadowlands This...
Wipe Away As Much of Joe Biden’s Legacy As Possible
Another Biden Parting Outrage
The Greatest Gift
10 New Ideas to Make America's Economy Great Again in 2025
Oh, Christmas Tree!
Some of the Best Things in Life Are (Humanly) Unplanned
Those We Lost in 2024 - A Governor, Senator, and Congresswoman
No Christmas Giveaways to Big Pharma!
The Top Issue That Defined 2024 (and Embarrassed the Globalists)
The Biden Presidency: The Worst in History?
Four Presidents on the Wonder of Christmas
From German Christmas Markets to America's Heartland: Vehicle-Borne Terror's Next Stop?
Tipsheet

Bill Maher to the Left: 'F**k Off, You F**ks'

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 23, 2024 10:45 PM
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Look, I know a lot of conservatives don’t like Bill Maher, but what he’s been saying about the Left is spot-on and damning. Sure, he calls conservatives mentally challenged, but he’s been saying that for years. Who cares? What has changed is his side of the aisle and the anti-free speech antics, coupled with an unhinged and exclusionary agenda that makes voters want to punch Democrats in the face.  

Advertisement

Maher has been surprisingly less keen to attack figures like Ron DeSantis on the issues of COVID, whom he credited for having a better plan than Andrew Cuomo, and child abuse in the entertainment industry, admitting that DeSantis’ attacks on Disney employing sexual predators was correct and that Hollywood liberals should check themselves regarding their reactions to the latest documentary about how Nickelodeon was a hub of child sex abuse. These same people thought DeSantis’ attacks on Disney were unfounded.  

During his podcast with guest Jay Leno, Maher reiterated his main gripe against the Left: the total cutting off of friends and family members over a single disagreement or political preference in an election. The HBO host used Sammy Davis, Jr. hugging Richard Nixon as an example. 

“Cut your family off for Thanksgiving if they voted for the wrong guy. F**k off, you f**ks,” said Maher. 

Maher is never going to support Trump or the Republicans, but take him out of the conversation; the principle remains the same: it’s lunacy to wall yourself off because some people, including family, aren’t crackpot leftists. It’s contributed to Democrats being losers in election cycles. You have to be challenged, offended, and maybe even humiliated to learn, retool, and perhaps even drop certain agenda items that are simply unpalatable. Biological males using women’s bathrooms and playing in their sports is probably not a good idea. Forcing prepubescent children to undergo genital mutilation surgery is perhaps not a good idea either. Coddling violent criminals who set people on fire in the New York City Subway, letting criminal illegal aliens stroll into the country, and permitting radical Islamic terrorists to take over college campuses are also bad ideas. 

Recommended

Trump Campaign Operative Reveals the Most Effective Ad Against Kamala Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Eric Abbenante, who clipped the Maher rant, added, “Thanks [Bill] for reminding us that the Left has always had a stick up their ass.”

Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Campaign Operative Reveals the Most Effective Ad Against Kamala Matt Vespa
Martha Raddatz's Downplaying of Tren de Aragua Comes Back to Haunt Her Rebecca Downs
The Progressive Caucus Sure Put Out a Horrific Statement on Biden Commuting Those Death Row Sentences Rebecca Downs
The New York Giants Saw a Familiar Banner Fly Around the Meadowlands This Month Matt Vespa
As CNN Continues to Whine About Elon Musk, Scott Jennings, Bill Hagerty Come Armed With Key Points Rebecca Downs
'Stain on the Presidency': Biden's Latest Commutations Aren't Going Over Well Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Campaign Operative Reveals the Most Effective Ad Against Kamala Matt Vespa
Advertisement