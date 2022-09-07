Clinton Reveals Whether She'll Run for President Again

Twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton made clear Tuesday that she has no interest in running for president again, even if Donald Trump should jump in the race.

"No, no," Clinton told “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell when pressed for an answer.

She did vow to stay involved in politics, however.

“But I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that we have a president who respects our democracy and the rule of law and upholds our institutions,” Clinton continued.

"What if Donald Trump runs again?" O'Donnell wondered.

If that happens, Clinton argued he “should be soundly defeated."

"It should start in the Republican Party," she added. "Grow a backbone. Stand up to this guy ... And heaven forbid if he gets the nomination, he needs to be defeated roundly and sent back to Mar-a-Lago."

Clinton said she does not plan on running for president again. pic.twitter.com/EmV43PO7rP — Apex World News (@apexworldnews) September 7, 2022

Clinton also made some eyebrow-raising comments about the "peaceful transfer of power."

"I would not be honest if I didn't say there was a seditious conspiracy against the government of the United States [on Jan. 6], and that's a crime," she said, "led by Donald Trump."

"You know, I was the secretary of state. I spent, you know, many days on airplanes, flying from place to place, encouraging people to have a real democracy. And one of the hallmarks of a real democracy is the peaceful transfer of power," Clinton continued. "Was I happy when I beat Donald Trump by nearly 3 million votes but lost the Electoral College? No, I was not happy. Did I ever for a nanosecond think, 'I'm gonna claim victory and try to get the Democrats to refuse to certify the election?' No."

She took a vastly different tone after the 2016 election, however.