Martha's Vineyard Millionaires Launch GoFundMe Over 'Humanitarian Crisis'

The ultra-wealthy elites of Martha's Vineyard launched a GoFundMe fundraiser over the island's "humanitarian crisis" of (*finger-counts*) 50 migrants sent ashore by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). That's right. The trust fund babies and Old Money socialites on Martha's Vineyard, a well-known magnet for millionaires, CEOs, and celebrities, were soliciting online donations from middle-class Americans on the crowdfunding platform.

You can't make this stuff up. "URGENT PLEA"! The ultra-wealthy on Martha's Vineyard has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser, already raising over $36,000.



Please help these struggling millionaires with multiple summer homes during this "humanitarian crisis"??https://t.co/U9rhPrYtrh — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) September 16, 2022

As of Friday afternoon, the affluent community's "urgent plea" has raised over $42,000. The proceeds are benefiting the Martha's Vineyard Community Foundation (MVCF) whose mission includes putting "charitable contributions to work for the people of Martha's Vineyard by making grants that address community priorities" and "dispersing emergency response funding during extreme times of need." MVCF builds and invests its endowment to "provide continued resources for enhance[ing] and preserving the quality of life on the Vineyard."

MVCF is the permanent endowment for Martha's Vineyard and has grown to assets under management of over $14 million dollars, according to its financials page. MVCF's current causes accepting monetary gifts include the Climate Action Fund, which backs projects "that address the effects of climate change on the Island; the Islanders Write festival, a free event where authors come together "for robust conversation about the art, craft and business of writing;" and the Diversity Coalition Charitable Trust, which is dedicated to "eradicat[ing] racism," understanding "the barriers that prevent equal rights for all," and "ultimately eliminate inequality and injustice."

UPDATE: Since the Martha's Vineyard migrants were sent to Cape Cod, the island's GoFundMe is STILL taking donations for "building up a reserve to assist situations like this in the future, rather than directly helping this group of migrants and their situation." pic.twitter.com/wEvbUqoDeN — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) September 16, 2022

In addition to the flow of GoFundMe sympathy cash, MVCF had established a separate Migrant Relief Fund, noting that it's "concerned about the well[-]being of the migrants who have recently arrived on our island."

But not even two full days after Wednesday's arrival, the "inclusive" residents rounded up the migrants and shipped the lot off to be held at a military base's detention facility on the mainland, where the "open borders" advocates can support the immigrants from afar with the stretch of the Atlantic Ocean providing separation.

The most current update on the Martha's Vineyard Humanitarian Response. pic.twitter.com/tOyTXV6Kyc — Visit Martha's Vineyard (@VisitMV) September 16, 2022

On-the-ground reporters filmed the migrants boarding Vineyard Transit Authority buses, which flashed "Have A Nice Day!" on the front, before they were transported to the ferry. As many as 125 members of the National Guard will also be activated to assist in the "relief effort" but what duties will be performed is still unclear.

Martha’s Vineyard couldn’t handle 50 illegal immigrants for even 24 hours. They called in the buses and deported them from the island. But I thought left wingers loved diversity? Sad day. pic.twitter.com/qh324FrqZE — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 16, 2022

HAPPENING NOW: Migrants, flown into Martha’s Vineyard by Fl’s governor, are boarding buses. They’ll be heading to Joint Base Cape Cod, according to officials. 125 Mass National Guard members are being activated to assist. @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/RLwxNPu8GM — Emilie Ikeda (@EmilieIkedaNBC) September 16, 2022

"Martha's Vineyard is a community of open-hearted individuals that view these migrants as people, not political pawns," the GoFundMe campaign's description read overnight, right before the "immigrant-friendly," welcoming "sanctuary destination" quickly bid adieu Friday morning to the dozens of migrants within a 48-hour period.

The companion Migrant Relief Fund's caption was updated to note that the "immigrant visitors" were just that—passersby. Of course, the MVCF was sure to emphasize that the visiting migrants "expressed enormous gratitude for the outpouring of support and generosity shown by the Island community, which was heartfelt and overflowing." Then the MVCF vowed to "make every attempt to stay connected" with the group of migrants.

In the meantime, never let a good crisis go to waste! Even with the migrants on a different body of land, the island community's GoFundMe page—tagged under the site's "Emergencies"—was still taking handouts for "shoring up the organizations that provided assistance over the past few days and to building up a reserve to assist situations like this in the future, rather than directly helping this group of migrants and their situation ."

Martha's Vineyard Community Foundation is accepting $$$ for other causes including "addressing the effects of climate change on the Island, "eradicating racism," understanding "the barriers that prevent equal rights for all," and "ultimately eliminating inequality and injustice." pic.twitter.com/nv1c1CnSvT — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) September 16, 2022

The fundraiser has since locked down the GoFundMe campaign. "All funds raised went directly to the MV Community Foundation, to distribute to the organizations with the most need," per the campaign's last message.

While the traveling flock is detained at Joint Base Cape Cod, residents can safely replace the "All Are Welcome Here" posters from the Social Action Corner just in time for the November midterms. The signs pledging to "stand with IMMIGRANTS" are proudly displayed in store windows and at business sites all across the island.

Watch how quickly the wealthy white liberals on Martha's Vineyard remove their "All Are Welcome Here" and "stand with IMMIGRANTS" posters. pic.twitter.com/V1gOfPbO3F — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) September 15, 2022

The fundraiser's organizer, New York communications consultant Sarah Goulet, claimed the resort community "faces a shortage of affordable housing," although dissidents in the island's Facebook groups have called out their fellow liberals for not practicing what they preach by refusing to offer up their multiple summer rentals, which remain vacant most of the year. Some of the Karens hoped that giving away hand-me-down clothes would be sufficient virtue-signaling as opposed to unlocking their empty mansions to the migrants at their doorsteps.

I’m in a couple Martha’s Vineyard Facebook groups and they’re all turning on each other. Calling out their friends for not letting migrants in their summer homes pic.twitter.com/igS8dalb5a — AidanKearneyTB (@DoctorTurtleboy) September 16, 2022

Martha’s Vineyard claims to be a “sanctuary” jurisdiction that welcomes illegal aliens. Most of those multi million dollar mansions are summer homes that are vacant most of the year. They can be used to house thousands of illegal migrants.



Time to walk the walk, Biden voters. pic.twitter.com/2OpC0UpSy8 — Christina Pushaw ?? ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) September 15, 2022

A quick Google search on Goulet shows her family's four-bedroom, $1.6 million-plus Martha's Vineyard home sitting on almost four secluded acres within walking distance of a 1,300-ft private association beach.

In addition to the main house, there's a large barn set up as an office and recreation room and a working farm is located in the community where neighbors can enjoy fresh meat, produce, and eggs along with greeting the chickens, goats, and cattle. Common land for occupants encompasses grazing pastures and walking trails.

Last year, Vineyard Haven, where the Goulet family residence is, was named the most expensive town in America, even beating Los Angeles, according to a 2021 analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data by LendingTree.

During the 2020 presidential race, Goulet donated six times to the campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris. She's a frequent contributor to ActBlue, a left-wing funding vehicle for progressive groups and candidates.

Goulet, a graduate of Brown University, owns her own namesake public relations and marketing company, offering strategic communications and media relations for fine art, design, and luxury brands. Her father is the owner of a commercial millwork manufacturer in Denver while her mother, also an Ivy League alumna, is a prominent and acclaimed appellate lawyer, serving as a partner at the prestigious law firm Holland & Hart.

Her husband from pricey Manhattan Beach, California, is a correspondent for GQ magazine and the author of two books. He proposed to Goulet on the beach below the family's property and the two married in the summer of 2018, catching the attention of The New York Times, which published a profile on the wedding venue.

At the appointment-only Mark Ingram Atelier premier bridal salon, Goulet received an Italian textured silk dress from Milan-based designer Peter Langner. Before the outdoor meadow ceremony, guests were treated to Aperol spritzes and a raw bar, according to wedding blog site Over The Moon. A string quartet serenaded along with a premiere private brand whose vocalists have been featured on "American Idol," "The Voice," and "The X Factor."

These are the class of people making more than six figures in this inflation-ravaged economy but want your money to solve their so-called "humanitarian crisis," one that's derived from a very real crisis at America's border. It's a worsening situation they didn't care about until it directly affected them—when there's trouble in paradise.