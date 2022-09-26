Is Hillary Clinton 2024 Making a Comeback?

Hillary Clinton said she’s not going to run for president again and seemed quite definitive about that decision. Yet, some old relics of the original Clinton orbit are dropping hints that the former first lady and two-time presidential loser could mount another run in 2024. If Joe Biden remains underwater in approvals, there will be talk about dumping him in the next presidential election. We’ve heard rumblings from Democratic National Committee members who want to see Joe gone by the end of the 2022 midterm season. And now, even Biden isn’t so sure that he’s up for another run, admitting to CBS’ Scott Pelley in a recent interview that he’s somewhat undecided. It’s in keeping with the Biden White House—totally rudderless even on re-election issues.

The man responsible for re-igniting the Hillary 2024 war cry is Dick Morris, who might be saying these things to ink another media contributor's contract. Whatever the case, if the Democrats are trounced in the November elections—the calls for Biden to step aside should increase (via NY Post):

Democrats plan to “dump” President Biden and call on Hillary Clinton to run for a third time in 2024 out of fear that a more radical left-wing candidate could end up on the ticket, veteran political consultant Dick Morris said in a new interview. The longtime Bill Clinton adviser made the prediction on John Catsimatidis’ WABC radio show “Cats Roundtable” Sunday morning amid renewed speculation that 79-year-old Biden will not seek a second term. Dems “are planning to dump Biden,” said the self-proclaimed “secret adviser” to former President Donald Trump, adding that Clinton would be the party’s nominee if no other centrist candidate emerged. “Once Biden pulls out, the polling will show that the Democrats are leaning toward some crazy radical like Gavin Newson, Bernie Sanders. Maybe even AOC herself,” Morris opined.

The mood among Democrats regarding Biden is lackluster, to say the least. There’s an overall feeling that everyone is waiting in the tall grass to take their potshots at Biden 2024 when Election Day is over. His age was a topic of discussion, with reports fraught with how the president’s elderly state has become a subject of concern. Then, those stories ceased—probably because the nation officially entered a recession and inflation reached a 40-year high.

As noted, Hillary still commands a solid following in the Democratic Party. It’s not what it used to be, but enough to mount a national campaign. She will cobble together a network of operatives and strategists; Clinton will be able to fill the war chests—and she has a national constituency. Yet, if age is one of the issues that lead to Biden’s potential exit, which remains the longest of longshots—she’s no spring chicken either. The other downside to a Hillary reloaded presidential run is that it will anger and depress the progressive bloc of the base, who, for better or worse, could doom the whole operation. Democrats went all-in catering to these unhinged, woke, white college graduates, and now they’re stuck in proper pronoun/CRT purgatory that’s bleeding them in suburbia.

Barring total disaster, I think Hillary remains happily retired.