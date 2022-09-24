Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton Compares Trump Supporters to Nazis

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
|
Posted: Sep 24, 2022 2:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Hillary Clinton compared Trump supporters to nazis in yet another stab to former President Trump despite always forgetting to mention how she lost to him. 

Speaking at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, Texas, Clinton said she used to wonder how Adolf Hitler rose to power, but then realized how Trump rallies are “similar” to how nazis were courted by Hitler. 

“I remember as a young student, you know, trying to figure out, how people get basically brought in by Hitler. How did that happen? I'd watch newsreels and I'd see this guy standing up there ranting and raving, and people shouting and raising their arms. I thought, 'What's happened to these people?” Clinton said to the crowd. 

She pointed out the Trump rally in Ohio last weekend where hundreds of supporters gathered to hear the former president speak. 

“We saw the rally in Ohio the other night,” Clinton said, adding “Trump is ranting and raving for more than an hour, and you have these rows of young men with their arms raised.”

She went on to warn people that the United States is in a struggle for democracy, and that the strong appeal of Trump is dangerous. 

“I think it is fair to say we're in a struggle between democracy and autocracy," Clinton said. 

Sen. Anna Kaplan (D-N.Y.) also likened Trump’s Ohio rally to Hitler recruiting nazis. 

“Last night at a rally held by the former President, and today at a political rally held by a candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania, supporters were urged to hold up their right hands in a unified salute that should shock the conscience of every American for its remarkable similarity to the 'Heil Hitler' salute used by the Nazis," Kaplan said. 

