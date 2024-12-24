Watch Barstool's Dave Portnoy Save a Pizzeria From Closing

One bite everybody knows the rules.
Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy dropped by Tinybrickoven in Baltimore, Maryland, to try pizza made by ‘Will,’ who was overjoyed that Portnoy showed up to his establishment. It was also bittersweet: the pizzeria was slated to shut down at the end of the year. Will explained that his local representatives refused to give him a liquor license but gladly handed them to his competitors which led to his decision to close his business.
Barstool Pizza Review - TinyBrickOven (Baltimore, MD) pic.twitter.com/hDqhclD45D— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 23, 2024
December 23, 2024
Portnoy tried the pizza, gave it a solid 7.9 rating, and said that there’s no way Tinybrickoven should close. The pizza was a reheat with a solid undercarriage. Will was asked how much was needed to keep his place afloat for a year. At first, he didn’t know but Portnoy pressed him, making sure his point hit home: he’s a rich guy who was willing to dole out whatever it takes to save his pizzeria.
Will said around $60,000 which Dave gladly agreed to pay to save the location.
Merry Christmas.
All the time people ask, “What’s Dave really like?”— Cons (@CaptainCons) December 24, 2024
This. He’s really like this https://t.co/jT1wjJTvAN
Tiny Brick Oven in FedHill, on the brink of closure, gets a random surprise visit from @stoolpresidente who saves this Baltimore small business for at least one year w/ a $60,000 donation on top of advertising the good pizza to his millions of followers. https://t.co/WhYYV42ATm— T.J. Smith (@TJSmithSocial) December 23, 2024
A Veteran owned and operated pizza shop was set to close its doors for good the day after Christmas. They simply didn’t have the money to stay open— Zero Blog Thirty (@ZeroBlog30) December 24, 2024
Then Dave showed up.
MUST WATCH https://t.co/fYJU48SjYf
