Watch Barstool's Dave Portnoy Save a Pizzeria From Closing

Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy dropped by Tinybrickoven in Baltimore, Maryland, to try pizza made by ‘Will,’ who was overjoyed that Portnoy showed up to his establishment. It was also bittersweet: the pizzeria was slated to shut down at the end of the year. Will explained that his local representatives refused to give him a liquor license but gladly handed them to his competitors which led to his decision to close his business.

Portnoy tried the pizza, gave it a solid 7.9 rating, and said that there’s no way Tinybrickoven should close. The pizza was a reheat with a solid undercarriage. Will was asked how much was needed to keep his place afloat for a year. At first, he didn’t know but Portnoy pressed him, making sure his point hit home: he’s a rich guy who was willing to dole out whatever it takes to save his pizzeria.

Will said around $60,000 which Dave gladly agreed to pay to save the location.

Merry Christmas.

