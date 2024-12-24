We Know What Kamala Said to the Teamsters Before She Got Bulldozed by Trump

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters president revealed what Vice President Kamala Harris told him before Donald J. Trump put her and the Democratic Party through the meatgrinder on election night. It highlights the arrogance and decline of this party that’s taken working people for granted, and it ended up biting them in the ass.

Sean O’Brien told Tucker Carlson the story from top to bottom, starting with top Teamsters official Joan Quarry attending an event with Harris, getting a picture taken where the VP ordered her to “get onboard.” Around this time, O’Brien was making it known that he had yet to receive an invitation to speak at the Democratic National Convention.

After pressure was placed on Ms. Incompetent, Harris attends a meeting with the union to answer questions from the rank-and-file. There were 16 questions selected, but Harris and her people only wanted to answer three. You can see where this is going. O’Brien gets a note from her staffer saying the VP is ducking after the third question, ending this make-or-break sit-down 20 minutes early.

Teamsters union president says Kamala Harris told him, "I'm gonna win, with you or without you." pic.twitter.com/0Ajt4TrOTm — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) December 24, 2024

As she leaves, Harris tells O’Brien, “I'm gonna win, with you or without you.”

Ms. Harris didn’t win. In fact, she got creamed, not being able to clinch a single swing state. All seven that were up for grabs went to Donald J. Trump. You cannot win elections when you’re not smart enough, can’t string a sentence together, and shy away from media interviews, especially ones on the podcast and YouTube circuit; you can’t define yourself and take voters for granted. Harris’ operation, without doubt, assumed the Teamsters and the firefighters’ union would back her—they did not. They didn’t endorse anyone. Regarding the Teamsters, almost 60 percent of its rank-and-file voted for Trump.

Another chapter highlights how Kamala Harris was an exceptionally poor candidate who deserved to lose badly.