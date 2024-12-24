Ex-CNN Reporter's Take About the GOP and the Media Gets Shredded With One...
Watch Barstool's Dave Portnoy Save a Pizzeria From Closing
Wipe Away As Much of Joe Biden’s Legacy As Possible
Another Biden Parting Outrage
10 New Ideas to Make America's Economy Great Again in 2025
Oh, Christmas Tree!
Illegal immigrant Charged in NYC Subway Murder Was Previously Deported
VIP
Retiring Sen. Joe Manchin Blasts the Democratic Party in Exit Interview
Some of the Best Things in Life Are (Humanly) Unplanned
Those We Lost in 2024 - A Governor, Senator, and Congresswoman
No Christmas Giveaways to Big Pharma!
The Top Issue That Defined 2024 (and Embarrassed the Globalists)
The Biden Presidency: The Worst in History?
Four Presidents on the Wonder of Christmas
Tipsheet

We Know What Kamala Said to the Teamsters Before She Got Bulldozed by Trump

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 24, 2024 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters president revealed what Vice President Kamala Harris told him before Donald J. Trump put her and the Democratic Party through the meatgrinder on election night. It highlights the arrogance and decline of this party that’s taken working people for granted, and it ended up biting them in the ass.

Advertisement

Sean O’Brien told Tucker Carlson the story from top to bottom, starting with top Teamsters official Joan Quarry attending an event with Harris, getting a picture taken where the VP ordered her to “get onboard.” Around this time, O’Brien was making it known that he had yet to receive an invitation to speak at the Democratic National Convention.  

After pressure was placed on Ms. Incompetent, Harris attends a meeting with the union to answer questions from the rank-and-file. There were 16 questions selected, but Harris and her people only wanted to answer three. You can see where this is going. O’Brien gets a note from her staffer saying the VP is ducking after the third question, ending this make-or-break sit-down 20 minutes early.  

As she leaves, Harris tells O’Brien, “I'm gonna win, with you or without you.” 

Ms. Harris didn’t win. In fact, she got creamed, not being able to clinch a single swing state. All seven that were up for grabs went to Donald J. Trump. You cannot win elections when you’re not smart enough, can’t string a sentence together, and shy away from media interviews, especially ones on the podcast and YouTube circuit; you can’t define yourself and take voters for granted. Harris’ operation, without doubt, assumed the Teamsters and the firefighters’ union would back her—they did not. They didn’t endorse anyone. Regarding the Teamsters, almost 60 percent of its rank-and-file voted for Trump. 

Recommended

Ex-CNN Reporter's Take About the GOP and the Media Gets Shredded With One Tweet Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Another chapter highlights how Kamala Harris was an exceptionally poor candidate who deserved to lose badly. 

 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ex-CNN Reporter's Take About the GOP and the Media Gets Shredded With One Tweet Matt Vespa
Bill Maher to the Left: 'F**k Off, You F**ks' Matt Vespa
Wipe Away As Much of Joe Biden’s Legacy As Possible Derek Hunter
Watch Barstool's Dave Portnoy Save a Pizzeria From Closing Matt Vespa
The New York Giants Fan(s) Who Did This Deserves Free Tickets for Life Matt Vespa
Trump Campaign Operative Reveals the Most Effective Ad Against Kamala Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ex-CNN Reporter's Take About the GOP and the Media Gets Shredded With One Tweet Matt Vespa
Advertisement