Rashida Tlaib Goes to Bat for Mamdani, Says She'll Help Arrest Netanyahu

One of Mamdani's communist allies in Congress said she's ready to help Mamdani arrest Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu in a video obtained by Fox. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI-12) said that if Mamdani should "call her" for help and called Netanyahu a "war criminal."

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"If he needs help, tell him to call me."



Rashida Tlaib tells Fox News Digital, that Zohran Mamdani should arrest Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu over the ICC warrant and for being a "war criminal."



Tlaib goes on to say that if the New York City mayor needs help arresting… pic.twitter.com/g8tSUHvCJO — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 22, 2026

Yesterday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani had to walk back his campaign promise to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu should he ever set foot in the city. In a video posted to X, Mamdani aired out his list of grievances against Netanyahu, and said that he agrees with the International Criminal Court's warrant for Netanyahu's arrest, but admitted he cannot fulfill his promise. "It is clear that we do not have the independent legal authority to enforce this warrant," he said. "I want to be clear. Benjamin Netanyahu is not welcome in New York City, nor is any other war criminal." He also urged the federal government to execute the arrest warrant.

The situation occurred after Mamdani made headlines for hosting Motaz Azaiza, a suspected terrorist who refuses to condemn Hamas over October 7, to Gracie Mansion for dinner. Mamdani has also previously mourned the loss of an Al Jazeera cameraman whom the IDF claim was a Hamas sniper.

Rep. Tlaib still thinks Mamdani's doing "a great job," however. She was asked about Mamdani and his attempts to arrest Netanyahu in a recent video. "Why are you guys obsessed with him? He's doing a great job," Tlaib said when asked about him. The reporter followed up, asking what she thought about him exploring ways to arrest Netanyahu, to which she said, "Arrest him. He's a war criminal." Tlaib was not sure whether Mamdani would even be able to conduct such an arrest, saying, "I don't know. I don't know if it implies to citizen's arrest." "If he needs help, tell him to call me," she said.

Her stance is unsurprising, considering that during Netanyahu's 2024 address to a joint Congress, Tlaib held up a sign that read "war criminal" and "guilty of genocide."

“Squad” member Rashida Tlaib holds up a sign that reads “War criminal” as Israel PM Netanyahu addresses Congress: pic.twitter.com/Fw7HDSLEkj — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 24, 2024

Interestingly, both Tlaib and Mamdani are self-proclaimed "democratic socialists," a coalition that frequently advocates for the abolition of police and prison systems. DSA wants to zero out the law enforcement budget and release all incarcerated individuals, shutting down all jails. Arresting a foreign minister is not only way outside their authority, but is also a blatant contradiction of the communist movement they spearhead. Or, perhaps it's a glimpse into what "abolishing the police and prison systems" really means—the government arrests whoever they want, whenever they want, for whatever cause they want—and nobody can stop them.

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