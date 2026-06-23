Mamdani Mourns Death of Journalist Whom IDF Says Was a Hamas Terrorist

An Al-Jazeera cameraman who was killed by Israeli strikes was mourned by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani during a press conference where he was asked about his derogatory comments toward the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and Israel. Israeli Defense Forces are now alleging that the slain Ahmed Washah was a Hamas sniper.

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WATCH: After getting called out for demonizing Jews & Israel, Mamdani doubles down by blaming Israel & AIPAC for everything in the Middle East, no mention of Hamas or Hezbollah. He even tried to claim a known terrorist was a "journalist" pic.twitter.com/j1aZSUjSnN — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) June 22, 2026

Mamdani publicly mourned “journalist” Ahmed Wishah.



Ahmed Wishah was actually a sniper for an islamic terrorist org who kiIIed Americans.



NYC is cooked pic.twitter.com/24bF7ycJct — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2026

In a statement to the New York Post, the IDF said, "In recent months, he advanced sniper attack plans and worked alongside his brother, Muhammad Samir Muhammad Washah, a key terrorist in Hamas’ rocket and weapons production headquarters, who also operated under the guise of an Al Jazeera journalist and was eliminated in April." The Israeli strike in Gaza killed three people on Saturday, one of whom was Washah. The IDF said all three victims were members of Hamas.

The IDF also released a statement on X.

🔴AL JAZEERA JOURNALIST EXPOSED: Ahmed Samir Muhammad Washah, who served as an Al Jazeera photojournalist, was simultaneously a Hamas sniper operative and eliminated in a precise strike in central Gaza.



In recent months, he advanced sniper attack plans and worked alongside his… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 20, 2026

Mamdani mourned the death of a man whom the IDF alleges was a Hamas sniper during his response to a question asking him to address his comments about AIPAC, in which he said they are "monsters who move dark money.” "I want to be very clear. We're talking about a status quo, where children are being killed on a daily basis. More than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli military since the so-called ceasefire," said Mamdani before naming Washah as a victim.

Reporter: Some members of the Jewish community, including Rep. Josh Gottheimer, were alarmed when you called AIPAC “monsters who move dark money.”



Mamdani: “I want to be very clear.” He said the focus should be on the war, arguing that children are being killed daily and that… pic.twitter.com/aaQHImiXxR — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 22, 2026

Several photos have surfaced online showing Washah posing with rifles, though the IDF has not provided further evidence to back the claim.











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