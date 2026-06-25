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Rashida Tlaib Calls Sentencing of Convicted Antifa Terrorists 'a Travesty'

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | June 25, 2026 1:45 PM
Rashida Tlaib Calls Sentencing of Convicted Antifa Terrorists 'a Travesty'
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Another day, another Democrat defending terrorism and showing disdain for the country they were elected to serve. Earlier this week, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), a member of "The Squad," took to X to deplore the sentencing of eight Antifa Cell operatives for their attacks on a Texas Immigration facility and attempted murder of a police officer. 

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She calls NSPM-7, the Trump directive that labeled Antifa as a domestic terror organization, "a grave threat to us all," and says the charges are "bulls**t." 

The sentencing was announced earlier this week and was the first sentencing of Antifa members since Trump's directive was enacted in September 2025. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the men were convicted for their roles in "rioting, using weapons and explosives, providing material support to terrorists, obstruction, and the attempted murder of an officer." Combined, the designated terrorists were sentenced to 450 years in prison. One defendant, Benjamin Song, a former Marine Corps reservist who was the alleged group leader, received a maximum sentence of 100 years. Song was charged with shooting and attempting to murder Alvarado Police Lt. Thomas Gross, who survived a bullet to the neck.

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ANTIFA CONGRESS DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP TEXAS

Rep. Tlaib is known for yelling about President Trump's fascist takeover despite being a sitting member of Congress who has the freedom to yell about whatever she wants. Tlaib has made headlines for disrupting Trump's State of the Union Address and for her yelling match with Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), where she said that the National Guard deployment in D.C. is evidence of Trump's fascist takeover.

Tlaib is one of too many elected officials who openly support terrorists and the demise of our country. Just yesterday, New York elected a slew of socialists, one of whom tweeted about using the American flag as a napkin and is the co-founder of a pro-Hamas group that is known for chanting "Death to America." That woman, Darializa Avila Chevalier, received a welcome to Congress from none other than Rep. Tlaib. 

These people hate everything America stands for, yet somehow were elected to represent it. Rep. Tlaib and all individuals who wish to destroy the West should be nowhere near our governmental systems.  

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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