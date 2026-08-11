Election Night in South Carolina: What's Going on in the Senate Special Election?

The South Carolina Senate Republican Primary is now underway, with Trump-endorsed Sen. Darline Graham attempting to retain control over the seat after receiving it through appointment following the death of her brother, Lindsay Graham.

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10 Republicans jumped into the field in hopes of replacing Graham, creating a crowded special election. The result is presumed to head into a run-off that could shake up South Carolina, with Sen. Darline Graham hoping to have won enough support during her short tenure in office to escape a second round of voting.

Townhall will provide up to date coverage of the race, so be sure to check back in regularly to see how it turns out.

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With polls now closed in South Carolina, Graham is currently sitting behind U.S. Representative Russell Fry by just 100 votes. Ralph Norman, another high-profile competitor for the seat, trails by approximately 1,500 votes. Only an estimated 6 percent of votes are currently in.

DDHQ Race Update (est. 0% in): South Carolina US Senate Republican Special Election Primary



Russell Fry (R): 536 (37.8%)

Darline Graham (R): 449 (31.6%)

Mark Sanford (R): 229 (16.1%)

Ralph Norman (R): 144 (10.1%)



Follow more results here:https://t.co/zIhT6S9Onn pic.twitter.com/5tcqowTIJB — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) August 11, 2026

DDHQ Race Update (est. 4% in): South Carolina US Senate Republican Special Election Primary



Russell Fry (R): 4,490 (35.7%)

Darline Graham (R): 3,788 (30.1%)

Mark Sanford (R): 2,004 (15.9%)

Ralph Norman (R): 1,699 (13.5%)



Follow more results here:https://t.co/zIhT6S9Onn pic.twitter.com/kPgdbtHyO4 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) August 11, 2026

Darline Graham is now leading the field and has secured her spot for the run-off should she fail to receive a majority of the vote. Russell Fry and Ralph Norman stand neck and neck.

Decision Desk HQ projects Darline Graham advances in SC US Senate Republican Special Election Primary#DecisionMade: 7:28 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/D2Vk9AkQRH — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) August 11, 2026

Reported vote totals have slowed, but Fry remains marginally ahead of Norman. Decision Desk HQ current gives Graham as 65 percent chance of winning the special election outright.

With more than 50 percent of the vote now reported, Fry has edged out a 2 percent lead over Norman. Graham maintains just over 30 percent of the vote, and would need nearly half of all remaining ballots to turn her way in order to avoid a runoff.

Late half vote totals have swung in favor of Ralph Norman, who has officially secured a spot in the special election run off against Darline Graham.

Decision Desk HQ projects Ralph Norman advances in SC US Senate Republican Special Election Primary#DecisionMade: 8:34 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/JOdltDCrtG — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) August 12, 2026

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