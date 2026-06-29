ABC News Hammers Zohran Mamdani on Prisons, and It Doesn't Go Well for Him

One of the main planks of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) platform is the dismantling of police and the abolition of prisons. That means every violent criminal will be free to roam society, where they can rob, assault, rape, and murder without consequences.

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The commies argue that they'll just spend lots of money on social programs and that'll solve the crime problem. But we spend $7 trillion a year, including millions on housing, healthcare, and education, and violent criminals still cause mayhem and harm innocent people.

ABC News spoke with Zohran Mamdani about this, and hammered him on the prison issue.

ABC: Abolishing prisons, having open borders…most of Americans won’t go along with that.



MAMDANI: We can have disagreements on policy positions.



ABC: We can disagree on something as basic as we should have prisons?



MAMDANI: There are prisons. pic.twitter.com/QfjzGVj7yZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2026

They were speaking about Darializa Avila Chevalier, the presumptive Congresswoman from NY-13. She wants to abolish prisons, open our borders, and even nationalize the airlines.

"How does abolishing prisons or having open borders fit into that? Those are ideas that a lot of your Democrats that are warning about what happened here, say are toxic," Jon Karl said. "Most of America won't go along with it, they're bad ideas, they're dangerous ideas."

"I think what the focus of her race was, what the focus of her candidacy was about the struggle that working people are facing," Mamdani said, not answering the question. "And I think we can have disagreements on policy positions. What we have to agree on is what are we fighting for and who are we fighting for. She showed that in her race and I think that many people will come to appreciate that in her leadership to come."

The working people are the ones who will suffer the most when prisons are abolished and police defunded.

"We can disagree on something as basic as whether or not we should have prisons?" Karl asked.

"There are prisons," Mamdani replied, "and what we're also showing in this city is that safety is not something that's up for debate."

That's laughable, especially if you're a Jew in New York these days.

It’s been my experience that the people who want to abolish something are usually the people who need that something. — Benjamin Drake (@BenjaminDrake4) June 28, 2026

This is accurate.

And more than that, Mamdani himself said prisons serve no purpose.

Zohran Mamdani on prisons: “Frankly, what purpose do they serve?”pic.twitter.com/iGU8kTb8Bh https://t.co/phBOGQUlTR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2026

"I think that frankly, I mean, what purpose do they serve?" Mamdani said about prisons. "I think we have to ask ourselves that."

They keep violent, dangerous people out of society. But commies like Mamdani want those people running free.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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