While He Mulls Arresting Netanyahu, Zohran Mamdani Hosts an Actual Terrorist at Gracie Mansion

Yesterday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani gave lip service to condemning the firebombing of a federal building in his city, one that housed not only the FBI field offices for NYC, but ICE offices and immigration courts. As someone pointed out, you know Mamdani condones the act because he didn't specifically name the perpetrator. Tom Homan blasted Mamdani and the anti-ICE Democrats for their ongoing inflammatory rhetoric, saying it drives people to try and harm ICE agents who are simply doing their jobs.

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Ironically, an immigrant on his way to court was injured in the attack.

But it seems that Mamdani is tolerant of acts of terrorism and violence if they align with his political causes, because late last week he hosted Motaz Azaiza, a suspected terrorist, at Gracie Mansion.

ALERT: Motaz Azaiza—an actual terrorist—was at the mayor of New York's house two days ago.



Zohran Mamdani associates with terrorists because he supports them.



Don't overthink it. pic.twitter.com/grhAUkQwg0 — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) July 19, 2026

Azaiza is a 'photojournalist' who said he didn't believe what Hamas did on October 7, and said the terrorist group shouldn't be condemned.

In March 2024, Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza addressed the topic of the October 7th attacks in a post on Instagram. He stated that he did not believe the atrocities committed on that day by Hamas should necessarily be condemned



What are we doing here? pic.twitter.com/Llecm71FMP — Proud Jewish Zionist (@X86867623) July 19, 2026

The Islamification of New York. That's what.

How did Azaiza skirt President Trump's Palestinian visa ban? He reportedly bought a Dominica passport.

Motaz Azaiza dodged Trump’s Palestinian visa bans by buying a Dominica passport. Classic exploitation of America’s generosity while badmouthing the country he schemed to enter.



This opportunistic photojournalist cashed in on Caribbean citizenship just to bypass restrictions and… pic.twitter.com/VKrLuS0dyn — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) July 20, 2026

Azaiza also supported former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, telling others to follow Sinwar's call to 'go out and engage the enemy.'

Motaz Azaiza: “Whoever did not respond to Sinwar’s call to go out and engage the enemy everywhere has no right to mourn and boast about the manner of his death.”



He met with Zohran Mamdani this week. pic.twitter.com/TM78wBgzxF — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 19, 2026

No one is surprised by this, of course. This is who Zohran Mamdani is. His wife praised the October 7 terrorist attacks. There is a clear pattern here, and anyone in NYC who cares about Islamic terrorism should be paying attention.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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