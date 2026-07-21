While He Mulls Arresting Netanyahu, Zohran Mamdani Hosts an Actual Terrorist at Gracie Mansion

Watch Scott Jennings Annihilate a CNN Host's Silly Question About the Anti-ICE Terror Attack in NYC
Watch Scott Jennings Annihilate a CNN Host's Silly Question About the Anti-ICE Terror...
VIP
After This Answer From a Mamdani Supporter, You Can See How He Became Mayor of NYC
After This Answer From a Mamdani Supporter, You Can See How He Became...
Watch a NYT Columnist Obliterate the Left's Main Obsession in Less Than Six Minutes
Watch a NYT Columnist Obliterate the Left's Main Obsession in Less Than Six...
After This Court Ruling on Joe Biden's Tapes, the Lib Media Should Brace to Be Flogged Again
After This Court Ruling on Joe Biden's Tapes, the Lib Media Should Brace...
Socialist Candidate Says Those Who Listen to Marjorie Taylor Greene Will Vote for Him
Socialist Candidate Says Those Who Listen to Marjorie Taylor Greene Will Vote for...
Roy Cooper Promises to Fight Big Insurance, So Why Is He Taking Campaign Donations From Them?
Roy Cooper Promises to Fight Big Insurance, So Why Is He Taking Campaign...
New York Politician Slams the DSA As a White Supremacist Movement
New York Politician Slams the DSA As a White Supremacist Movement
Did James Talarico Really Make Fun of Childhood Dyslexia?
Did James Talarico Really Make Fun of Childhood Dyslexia?
Nicaragua Proves You Can Vote Your Way Into Socialism, but You Can't Vote Your Way Out of It
Nicaragua Proves You Can Vote Your Way Into Socialism, but You Can't Vote...
New UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham Is Already Making Environmentalists Mad
New UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham Is Already Making Environmentalists Mad
Struggling in the Polls, Abdul El-Sayed Is Now Pretending He Likes Jews and Judaism
Struggling in the Polls, Abdul El-Sayed Is Now Pretending He Likes Jews and...
A New York School District Is Testing a Cost Saving Measure for the Classroom
A New York School District Is Testing a Cost Saving Measure for the...
Here's How Bad Economics Created America's Teen Takeover Crisis
Here's How Bad Economics Created America's Teen Takeover Crisis
A DSA Leader Just Gave the Most Baffling Definition of Socialism Yet
A DSA Leader Just Gave the Most Baffling Definition of Socialism Yet
Tipsheet

While He Mulls Arresting Netanyahu, Zohran Mamdani Hosts an Actual Terrorist at Gracie Mansion

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 21, 2026 9:30 AM
While He Mulls Arresting Netanyahu, Zohran Mamdani Hosts an Actual Terrorist at Gracie Mansion
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Yesterday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani gave lip service to condemning the firebombing of a federal building in his city, one that housed not only the FBI field offices for NYC, but ICE offices and immigration courts. As someone pointed out, you know Mamdani condones the act because he didn't specifically name the perpetrator. Tom Homan blasted Mamdani and the anti-ICE Democrats for their ongoing inflammatory rhetoric, saying it drives people to try and harm ICE agents who are simply doing their jobs.

Advertisement

Ironically, an immigrant on his way to court was injured in the attack.

But it seems that Mamdani is tolerant of acts of terrorism and violence if they align with his political causes, because late last week he hosted Motaz Azaiza, a suspected terrorist, at Gracie Mansion.

Azaiza is a 'photojournalist' who said he didn't believe what Hamas did on October 7, and said the terrorist group shouldn't be condemned.

The Islamification of New York. That's what.

How did Azaiza skirt President Trump's Palestinian visa ban? He reportedly bought a Dominica passport.

Recommended

Watch a NYT Columnist Obliterate the Left's Main Obsession in Less Than Six Minutes Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

FBI ICE ISLAMIC TERRORISM NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Azaiza also supported former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, telling others to follow Sinwar's call to 'go out and engage the enemy.'

No one is surprised by this, of course. This is who Zohran Mamdani is. His wife praised the October 7 terrorist attacks. There is a clear pattern here, and anyone in NYC who cares about Islamic terrorism should be paying attention.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch a NYT Columnist Obliterate the Left's Main Obsession in Less Than Six Minutes Matt Vespa
After This Court Ruling on Joe Biden's Tapes, the Lib Media Should Brace to Be Flogged Again Matt Vespa
Nancy Pelosi Says She’s ‘Done’ Derek Hunter
New York Politician Slams the DSA As a White Supremacist Movement Amy Curtis
Watch Scott Jennings Annihilate a CNN Host's Silly Question About the Anti-ICE Terror Attack in NYC Matt Vespa
Nicaragua Proves You Can Vote Your Way Into Socialism, but You Can't Vote Your Way Out of It Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Watch a NYT Columnist Obliterate the Left's Main Obsession in Less Than Six Minutes Matt Vespa
Advertisement