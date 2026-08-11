No, WaPo, What Clinton Did Is Not Really the Difference Regarding Trump's Secret Turkey Flight

I’m already tired of this story, but here we are. In July, Trump left Turkey after a NATO meeting because of a credible assassination threat from the Iranians. He boarded a secret military jet, reportedly by entering a catering truck, and left the area safely. That’s the good news. He probably knew of the danger given the proximity to Iran, but still attended the meeting. Now, the media are shocked that they weren’t told about this maneuver, and they just proved why: they would’ve leaked it.

Advertisement

Second, the safety and security of the President of the United States is far more important than that of the fake news press corps. However, the Washington Post pointed out that President Clinton did something similar, but he briefed the press (via WaPo):

When President Bill Clinton deplaned in Islamabad, Pakistan, the sleight of hand became clear. A decoy jet with all of the markings of Air Force One touched down in view of the news media, and a Secret Service agent resembling the president emerged. Then, an unmarked plane landed, and the real president disembarked. It was March 2000, and Susan Page, a White House reporter covering the trip for USA Today, was one of a small group of people who knew about the ruse. Before the India-to-Pakistan flight, White House officials called Page, then the White House Correspondents’ Association president, and summoned her for an off-the-record conversation. There, White House press and security officials explained the operation, informing her of the president’s location and safety measures in place for journalists on the trip, Page said in messages with The Washington Post. “They told me about the extraordinary security procedures being taken because of the dangers in flying there, including use of the decoy plane,” she said. “Of course, the dangers threatened the journalists covering the trip as well as President Clinton.” Page’s briefing, which has not been previously reported, meant at least one journalist in the traveling press corps knew the president would not be aboard Air Force One.

Well, gee golly, that’s a nice story. I don’t care. That was the call of a past president. This president decided not to do that. Get over yourselves.

‘Look, Clinton did it’ is a big ‘who the $%^& cares’ in my book.

'We weren't told' should be met with a shoulder shrug.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.