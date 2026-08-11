Every Reporter Should Press DSA Members With This Question. Hoo Boy...What a Trainwreck.

We know the far-left hates police and prisons and has policies that will only cause chaos in public spaces. It’s what happens when the overeducated, wealthy, and privileged believe their feelings can lead to real, tangible results in politics. But they don’t. That’s not how life really works. What you’re about to see is why lefty white women are a disaster. It’s a simple question, and Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) National Political Committee Member Frances Gill couldn’t really answer it.

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“So if my daughter is assaulted and raped, is there any agency that would seek to find her assailant and bring him to justice?"

She couldn’t answer it (via Fox News):

WATCH: A Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) national leader confirmed on live television that her organization's goal is to abolish police and prisons — then couldn't answer what would happen to a rapist under that proposed system.



NBC 4 Los Angeles anchor Conan Nolan… pic.twitter.com/I05nAHQXsQ — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) August 10, 2026

In an interview with NBC 4 Los Angeles, anchor Conan Nolan posed pointed questions to Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) National Political Committee Member Frances Gill on the topics of law enforcement, immigration and the movement's other far-left proposals. […] "What we really want to see is a horizon where folks are not reliant on armed enforcement to meet our public safety needs," Gill conceded. "Right, but it says 'defund police' on your website — that's your goal — and also to get rid of prisons and jails, correct?" he pressed, to which Gill answered affirmatively. "So if my daughter is assaulted and raped, is there any agency that would seek to find her assailant and bring him to justice?" asked Nolan. "Of course, yeah of course—" said Gill before the host jumped back in with a follow-up question. "What would it be if not police and where would he be if not a jail?" asked Nolan. "So I guess I really want to avoid getting caught into these hypotheticals and talk about the reality that we're actually facing right now," Gill dodged. That reality, she said, is the city spending "outrageous amounts on police and policing," instead of addressing real issues plaguing Los Angeles. She suggested that the lack of street lights, substance abuse treatment and mental healthcare are all contributing to a lack of public safety and rise in crime.

That’s the thing, Nolan: your entire movement is all about pie-in-the-sky nonsense and hypotheticals, and it’s all bulls**t.

Only the densest and deranged could bungle a question like that — the softest of softballs.

What the actual $%^&, man.

Every reporter should ask these DSA types the same question. I guarantee their answer will be just as shambolic.

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