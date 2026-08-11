LIVE PRIMARY RESULTS: Voters in Six States Head to the Polls

Voters in six states headed to the polls for their primary elections today. This includes Alabama, Connecticut, Minnesota, South Carolina, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

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SOUTH CAROLINA

In South Carolina, voters had a special election to replace the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, who died unexpectedly on July 11. Darline Graham, Lindsey's sister, was appointed to the seat after his death and is endorsed by President Trump.

She faces challenges from several Republicans, including Ralph Norman, Russell Fry, and Mark Sanford.

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Decision Desk HQ projects Darline Graham and Ralph Norman advance to the runoff.

VERMONT

In Vermont, voters will be voting in races for Governor, Lt. Gov., and the U.S. House At-Large seat.

Amanda Janoo faced off against Aly Richards.

Decision Desk HQ has called the race for Amanda Janoo at 12:21 am.

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Incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott is seeking his sixth two-year term in office.

Candidates Molly Gray, Ryan McLaren, and Esther Charlestin are running for Lt. Gov.

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Decision Desk HQ projects Molly Gray will win the primary.

Republican Lt. Gov. John S. Rodgers is running unopposed.

CONNECTICUT

In Connecticut, Democrat Ned Lamont is running against Josh Elliott for Governor

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Decision Desk projects Ned Lamont will advance to the general election.

On the Republican side, Ryan Fazio ran uncontested. Fazio, a state Sen. from Greenwich, advanced as the party's nominee after Erin Stewart withdrew amid allegations of fraud.

In CT-01, Rep. John Larson, who has served in the house since 1999, faces a challenge from Luke Bronin, former Mayor of Hartford. Decision Desk HQ predicts Luke Bronin will win this race.

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In CT-04, Republican Michael Goldstein is facing Daniel Miressi.

In CT-05, Republican Chris Shea is facing Jonathan De Barros.

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The Republicans in CT-01, CT-02, and CT-03 are running uncontested, as are the Democrats in CT-02, CT-03, and CT-04.

ALABAMA

In Alabama, voters are deciding several Republican House races including AL-01, AL-02, AL-07, and AL-07.

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In AL-01, Decision Desk HQ predicts Jerry Carl will be the winner.

In AL-02, Decision Desk HQ predicts Rhett Marques will be the winner.

WISCONSIN

Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany coasted to an easy primary win over opponent Andrew Manske.

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As of 12:15 am CT, we do not have a winner in the Wisconsin Governor Democrat Primary. The race is too close to call and we are waiting results from the city of Milwaukee. Thousands of absentee ballots have yet to be counted, but there will be a delay as the USB sticks carrying the results were missing data.

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UPDATE: There will be a very long delay to the Milwaukee upload. Five of the USB sticks were missing results from the election.



Election officials have to go back to the absentee facility to get the results again. — Alexander Shur (@AlexanderShur) August 12, 2026

At 2:20 am ET, Decision Desk HQ declared David Crowley the winner of the Democratic primary.





In WI-03, Democrat Rebecca Cooke wins her primary.

In WI-07, Republican Michael Alfonso has won the primary.

Republican David Varnam wins the Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Primary.





MINNESOTA

Sen. Amy Klobuchar has won the Democratic primary for Minnesota Governor. She beat out opponents Kobey Lane and Mohammed Wazwaz.

Republican Michelle Tafoya wins the U.S. Senate Primary, per Decision Desk HQ.

In MN-02, Matt Little won the Democratic primary.

Republican Lisa Demuth wins the Republican primary for Governor. She will face Amy Klobuchar in November.

Democrat Peggy Flanagan has won the U.S. Senate primary.





Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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