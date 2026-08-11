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Halo's Legendary Music Composer Just Got Tossed From an Event for Being a Republican

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Aug 11, 2026 6:30 PM
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Halo's Legendary Music Composer Just Got Tossed From an Event for Being a Republican
AP Photo/Microsoft

The left is resuming its cancel culture campaign by targeting the world-famous musical composer Marty O’Donnell because of his decision to launch a Republican campaign for Congress.

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O’Donnell, who gained international fame for composing the score for the video game series Halo, announced that he had been disinvited from a 25th anniversary reunion for the game due to his statements affirming commonly-held conservative beliefs while campaigning.

An event organizer warned a member of O’Donnell’s team that his presence would make LGBTQ staff uncomfortable, and quickly pulled his invitation “to not cause further staff upset.”

Prior to the announcement, Jen Taylor, a voice actor who plays multiple characters in the Halo series, excitedly announced that O’Donnell would be one of the premier Halo personnel attending the SacAnime event.

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Republican officials quickly condemned the move by SacAnime, claiming that O’Donnell’s mere presence sent the event's staff “into a tailspin.”

The decision from the progressive event organizers comes as Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has cried “cancel culture” over pressure to denounce socialist streamer Hasan Piker for claiming that America “deserved” 9/11.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONSERVATISM | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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