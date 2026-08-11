Halo's Legendary Music Composer Just Got Tossed From an Event for Being a Republican

The left is resuming its cancel culture campaign by targeting the world-famous musical composer Marty O’Donnell because of his decision to launch a Republican campaign for Congress.

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O’Donnell, who gained international fame for composing the score for the video game series Halo, announced that he had been disinvited from a 25th anniversary reunion for the game due to his statements affirming commonly-held conservative beliefs while campaigning.

I’m very disappointed that SacAnime has disinvited me from a Halo 25 reunion at their conference next month. If you thought we defeated Cancel Culture in 2024, guess again! pic.twitter.com/DSEWcIEjDA — Marty O'Donnell (@MartyTheElder) August 11, 2026

An event organizer warned a member of O’Donnell’s team that his presence would make LGBTQ staff uncomfortable, and quickly pulled his invitation “to not cause further staff upset.”

Prior to the announcement, Jen Taylor, a voice actor who plays multiple characters in the Halo series, excitedly announced that O’Donnell would be one of the premier Halo personnel attending the SacAnime event.

Jen Taylor, voice of Cortana, posted on Instagram (jentaylortown) how excited she was to have Marty O'Donnell joining her and several Halo castmates at @SacAnime for a big reunion and then SacAnime scrubbed him from their website...



Make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/pDmrfo7Vic — Jonas J. Campbell (@JonasJCampbell) August 11, 2026

Republican officials quickly condemned the move by SacAnime, claiming that O’Donnell’s mere presence sent the event's staff “into a tailspin.”

Cancel culture picked on the wrong Spartan.@SacAnime blacklisted legendary @MartyTheElder over a Republican's presence, sending their fragile staff into a tailspin.



He wrote the soundtrack to crushing alien hordes.



Next: crushing @SusieLeeNV's pathetic political career. https://t.co/vuCeemHjH2 — Christian Martinez (@CDHMartinez) August 11, 2026

Ridiculous. Democrats believe only their most cartoonishly far-left adherents are allowed to be seen in public, and you can bet these freaks are going right back to their nonsense if Democrats win.



Don't let them - vote @Republicans in up and down the ballot. https://t.co/zLnXoWJ3oL — Nick Poché (@NickPocheVOTE) August 11, 2026

The decision from the progressive event organizers comes as Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has cried “cancel culture” over pressure to denounce socialist streamer Hasan Piker for claiming that America “deserved” 9/11.

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