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We Have a Problem With That Anti-Redistricting Indiana Republican Who Lost His Reelection Bid

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 11, 2026 3:30 PM
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We Have a Problem With That Anti-Redistricting Indiana Republican Who Lost His Reelection Bid
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Joe covered this last night: one of the Indiana State Senate races, which went into a recount since it was so close, has now concluded, and the Trump-backed candidate has emerged victorious by a three-vote margin. Paula Copenhaver bested Spencer Deery. This contest dates back to May, when a slate of anti-redistricting Republicans who scuttled plans to redraw the state were taken to the woodshed. This recount caps off the Hoosier bloodbath. 

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Following Copenhaver and Deery’s razor-thin primary margin, Copenhaver requested a recount. Election officials then rejected eight ballots that were originally cast for Deery, lowering his total vote count to 6,329.

Deery was one of several Indiana state senators who opposed President Donald Trump’s push to redraw the state’s congressional map ahead of the contentious midterm elections. Trump endorsed a slew of primary opponents who refused to support redistricting efforts, leading to a massive shake-up of the Indiana Legislature.

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Everyone can see what's happening here, which is why current Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray chose not to seek another term as leader in the state legislature. But we have a problem: Deery refuses to concede. He blocked the redistricting effort, and now he’s engaging in insurrection, or at least that’s what I was told is the new rule by some people regarding the latter. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | INDIANA | REDISTRICTING | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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