We Have a Problem With That Anti-Redistricting Indiana Republican Who Lost His Reelection Bid

Joe covered this last night: one of the Indiana State Senate races, which went into a recount since it was so close, has now concluded, and the Trump-backed candidate has emerged victorious by a three-vote margin. Paula Copenhaver bested Spencer Deery. This contest dates back to May, when a slate of anti-redistricting Republicans who scuttled plans to redraw the state were taken to the woodshed. This recount caps off the Hoosier bloodbath.

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🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: Indiana RINOs are in a state of SHOCK after a recount flips the State Senate race and UNSEATS anti-MAGA redistricting Sen. Spencer Deery



This election was decided by 3 VOTES!



"Deery was initially declared the victor by a margin of just 3 VOTES, but technical… pic.twitter.com/eDvlsHaVyB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 10, 2026

Today, we saw members of the Indiana Recount Commission attempt to undermine the will of voters by treating ballots differently based on whether they furthered the president’s political goals. This was not a meeting intended to find fairness; it was designed to find votes.… — Spencer Deery (@SpencerDeery) August 10, 2026

🚨Just in: A recount in the Indiana State Senate race has found Trump-endorsed challenger Paula Copenhaver defeated State Sen. Spencer Deery by just 3 votes.



Deery, who opposed redistricting, had been leading by 3 votes before the recount.



A 6-vote swing determined the outcome. pic.twitter.com/avw0zgWkLD — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) August 10, 2026

Following Copenhaver and Deery’s razor-thin primary margin, Copenhaver requested a recount. Election officials then rejected eight ballots that were originally cast for Deery, lowering his total vote count to 6,329. Deery was one of several Indiana state senators who opposed President Donald Trump’s push to redraw the state’s congressional map ahead of the contentious midterm elections. Trump endorsed a slew of primary opponents who refused to support redistricting efforts, leading to a massive shake-up of the Indiana Legislature.

Everyone can see what's happening here, which is why current Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray chose not to seek another term as leader in the state legislature. But we have a problem: Deery refuses to concede. He blocked the redistricting effort, and now he’s engaging in insurrection, or at least that’s what I was told is the new rule by some people regarding the latter.

Indiana State Senator Spencer Deery refuses to concede:



“Today, we saw members of the Indiana Recount Commission attempt to undermine the will of voters”



“Fortunately, this commission does not get the last word” https://t.co/8YHpKtyX2y pic.twitter.com/5boy3tN7BZ — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) August 11, 2026

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