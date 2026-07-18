Zohran Mamdani Reportedly Plotting Whether He Can Arrest Benjamin Netanyahu

He’s mentioned it before, but New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is reportedly considering whether he can arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he visits the city in September. Netanyahu will be in town for a United Nations trip (via NY Post):
WATCH: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he is in "an active conversation" with the city's Law Department about whether he has the authority to order the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York for the U.N. General Assembly.— Clash Report (@clashreport) July 18, 2026
"I believe that Prime… pic.twitter.com/GZJAfbvWGU
Mayor Zohran Mamdani says he’s still weighing whether he can arrest Benjamin Netanyahu when the Israeli prime minister is scheduled to visit the Big Apple in September.
Hizzoner, a socialist Democrat who has faced heat for his anti-Israel rhetoric, is in an “active conversation” with authorities ahead of Netanyahu’s trip to Manhattan for the UN General Assembly.
“I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in the Hague,” Mamdani told The New York Times.
“He’s a war criminal who has been charged by the International Criminal Court,” Mamdani added.
[…]
Mamdani said he wasn’t sure if he had the authority to order the NYPD to cuff Netanyahu, but that he would act as aggressively as the law would allow.
The mayor is in “an active conversation” with the city’s Law Department over the matter, he said.
“Whatever the law allows me to do in New York City, that’s what we will do, but we won’t be writing our own laws to that end,” said Mamdani.
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Either this is just for show, which socialists excel at, or he’s about to spark an international incident that could embarrass Mamdani and the Democrat Party overall. Not sure the NYPD rank-and-file would be willing to provoke an incident over dubious legal reasoning that Mamdani and his group of antisemites would present.
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