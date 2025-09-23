Trump Buries 'Green' New Scammers at the UN
Trump Blasts the UN for Appeasing Hamas' Ransom Demands
Trump Drops Truth Bombs at the UN
Secret Service Announces Major Bust in New York City
Rubio Previews Trump's UN Speech and Who He's Going After
Duchess of York Rocked by Epstein Scandal After Shocking Email Surfaces
Google Just Admitted What We Already Knew About Biden's Censorship Obsession
Half a Million Americans Have Traded Homes for RVs — But Not for...
Trump Absolutely Roasted Democrats Whining About Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension
Zohran Mamdani Pulls Out of ABC Town Hall Because It Suspended Jimmy Kimmel
Would You Choose the Cross?
Packed House: TPUSA Kicks Off ‘This Is the Turning Point’ Tour at University...
Will This Be the Site of Trump's Presidential Library?
Sacramento ABC Shooting Suspect Said These Trump Administration Officials Were 'Next'
Tipsheet

Reports: 'Globalize the Intifada' Strikes Inside America. Again.

Guy Benson
Guy Benson | September 23, 2025 12:01 PM
Townhall/Katie Pavlich

In addition to the countless pro-Hamas hate marches in our cities and across out campuses, members of the violent "pro-Palestine" movement continue to follow through on its murderous 'globalize the Intifada' sloganeering.  We saw a Communist from Chicago travel to Washington, DC and murder a young couple during an event at a Jewish museum.  The accused killer screamed 'Free Palestine' while carrying out the murders.  We saw a 'Palestine' fanatic burn down the governor's mansion in Pennsylvania, while the Jewish governor and his family slept upstairs.  We saw another rabid anti-Semite firebomb a group of peaceful protesters calling for the release of the hostages in Gaza, killing a Holocaust survivor in the process.  This is the demented cause several foreign "leaders" are rewarding, including the British Prime Minister whose own government just recently confirmed that the "genocide" smear against Israel is indeed a lie:

Advertisement


At least in the United Kingdom, the flailing Labour government is acting to appease a very loud and substantial element of its own base -- while alienating a large majority of the wider public:


Hamas is openly grateful to the likes of Prime Ministers Starmer, Carney and Albanese -- the last of whom recently acknowledged that Hamas' patrons in Tehran coordinated terrorist attacks on his own country's soil.  He's giving that unholy alliance what they want anyway. Thank God President Trump and other leaders see this issue far more clearly.  Relatedly, it's fascinating how the "famine" and "genocide" shouters simply ignore anything and everything that interferes with their depraved fixation:

Recommended

Half a Million Americans Have Traded Homes for RVs — But Not for the Reasons You Might Think Jeff Charles
Advertisement


"Globalize the Intifada" fanatics actually don't oppose Hamas' barbarity.  Many actively support it, as a means of destroying the world's lone Jewish state and crushing Western civilization.  That is their overarching goal.  Everything else is just noise.  Meanwhile, we are learning about a deadly shooting at or near a wedding reception in New Hampshire over the weekend that appears to be linked to the same deadly movement, according to eyewitness testimony:


That particular element of the story is being ignored by certain 'news' outlets, even though at least one witness has said on the record what he saw and heard:


NBC later updated the story, per Cooke, without acknowledging the initial omission. We will monitor this story for additional updates and details -- initial accounts can always be muddled -- but at least according to someone who was there, this shooter carried out a lethal shooting in the name of "the children" in "Palestine." If confirmed, this would be another twisted and evil act by someone using violence to promote a twisted and evil cause. It may take awhile to secure the facts here, because it looks like the case files have been sealed. Regardless, congratulations to the brave citizens who physically stopped the shooting in progress before more blood could be shed:

Advertisement


I've seen rumors online that the alleged suspect's social media footprint is riddled with leftist ideology.  I'll refrain from expanding on this unless and until confirmations are secured.  I'll leave you with this:


It's been a tough stretch for 'Queers for Palestine:'

According to Le Courrier de l’Atlas, a French-language magazine covering Maghreb affairs, local GSF coordinator Khaled Boujemâa announced his resignation on September 16. He stepped down in protest over the inclusion of LGBTQ activists in the flotilla, among them Saif Ayadi, who identifies as a queer activist. Other figures, including activist Mariem Meftah and television presenter Samir Elwafi, also condemned what they saw as an effort to impose a progressive cultural agenda unrelated to the Palestinian cause. They described this as "a red line crossed" and an attack on "societal values." Meftah stressed that such activism is seen as incompatible with Islamic beliefs and warned against exploiting “the sacred cause of Al-Aqsa” to advance unrelated agendas.The internal disagreements have also reportedly led Greta Thunberg to step down from the flotilla’s leadership, though she will remain involved as both an organizer and a participant.

Advertisement

UPDATE - It's now confirmed that the politically-motivated leftist attack we wrote about yesterday was, in fact, politically motivated and leftist:


This is a serious and growing American problem that resides disproportionately on the Left.  Another poll confirms as much:

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM HAMAS ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Half a Million Americans Have Traded Homes for RVs — But Not for the Reasons You Might Think Jeff Charles
Google Just Admitted What We Already Knew About Biden's Censorship Obsession Jeff Charles
Trump Drops Truth Bombs at the UN Katie Pavlich
Karoline Leavitt Took the Liberal Media to the Cleaners Yesterday Matt Vespa
Trump Absolutely Roasted Democrats Whining About Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension Jeff Charles
The Awakening Few See Coming Salena Zito

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Half a Million Americans Have Traded Homes for RVs — But Not for the Reasons You Might Think Jeff Charles
Advertisement