Reports: 'Globalize the Intifada' Strikes Inside America. Again.

In addition to the countless pro-Hamas hate marches in our cities and across out campuses, members of the violent "pro-Palestine" movement continue to follow through on its murderous 'globalize the Intifada' sloganeering. We saw a Communist from Chicago travel to Washington, DC and murder a young couple during an event at a Jewish museum. The accused killer screamed 'Free Palestine' while carrying out the murders. We saw a 'Palestine' fanatic burn down the governor's mansion in Pennsylvania, while the Jewish governor and his family slept upstairs. We saw another rabid anti-Semite firebomb a group of peaceful protesters calling for the release of the hostages in Gaza, killing a Holocaust survivor in the process. This is the demented cause several foreign "leaders" are rewarding, including the British Prime Minister whose own government just recently confirmed that the "genocide" smear against Israel is indeed a lie:

Disgraceful, terrorism-rewarding anti-virtue signaling by the leftist governments of UK, Canada and Australia. Hamas thanks them for contributing to what they’ve called ‘the fruits’ of October 7. Opponents of genocidal terror reject this shameful, if empty, preening. https://t.co/ozZxJ2T4oi — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 21, 2025



At least in the United Kingdom, the flailing Labour government is acting to appease a very loud and substantial element of its own base -- while alienating a large majority of the wider public:

🔴 On the day Britain moves to recognize a Palestinian state, a new @Telegraph poll shows overwhelming public opposition.



Nearly 90% of the British public opposes recognition. pic.twitter.com/T5vQkcmO0r — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) September 21, 2025



Hamas is openly grateful to the likes of Prime Ministers Starmer, Carney and Albanese -- the last of whom recently acknowledged that Hamas' patrons in Tehran coordinated terrorist attacks on his own country's soil. He's giving that unholy alliance what they want anyway. Thank God President Trump and other leaders see this issue far more clearly. Relatedly, it's fascinating how the "famine" and "genocide" shouters simply ignore anything and everything that interferes with their depraved fixation:

🚨BREAKING:



UNICEF just admitted that “armed men” stole food meant for 2,700 children in Gaza.



Notice how they refuse to say the word Hamas.



Meanwhile not a SINGLE media outlet has bothered to cover this story.



Ask yourself why. pic.twitter.com/i3bodwmqzk — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) September 19, 2025



"Globalize the Intifada" fanatics actually don't oppose Hamas' barbarity. Many actively support it, as a means of destroying the world's lone Jewish state and crushing Western civilization. That is their overarching goal. Everything else is just noise. Meanwhile, we are learning about a deadly shooting at or near a wedding reception in New Hampshire over the weekend that appears to be linked to the same deadly movement, according to eyewitness testimony:

Breaking: One person has been killed and several injured after a shooter opened fire at a country club in Nashua, New Hampshire, while a wedding was taking place.



According to one witness, the shooter yelled, “Free Palestine!” pic.twitter.com/et110uylFf — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) September 21, 2025

Another alleged “globalize the intifada” attack inside the United States https://t.co/zEkmlZqHa7 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 21, 2025



That particular element of the story is being ignored by certain 'news' outlets, even though at least one witness has said on the record what he saw and heard:

This story consists of 20 paragraphs, and at no point in any of them does NBC relate that the shooter shouted “free Palestine!” before he opened fire. To find that out, I had to read the British left-wing newspaper, The Guardian. https://t.co/5SVFsz5dg7 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 21, 2025



NBC later updated the story, per Cooke, without acknowledging the initial omission. We will monitor this story for additional updates and details -- initial accounts can always be muddled -- but at least according to someone who was there, this shooter carried out a lethal shooting in the name of "the children" in "Palestine." If confirmed, this would be another twisted and evil act by someone using violence to promote a twisted and evil cause. It may take awhile to secure the facts here, because it looks like the case files have been sealed. Regardless, congratulations to the brave citizens who physically stopped the shooting in progress before more blood could be shed:

This makes me proud of Granite Staters. Guy comes in shooting and two people immediately attack him and disarm him. https://t.co/ruj3W1FEg0 — Matt Drew (@mdrew4nh) September 21, 2025



I've seen rumors online that the alleged suspect's social media footprint is riddled with leftist ideology. I'll refrain from expanding on this unless and until confirmations are secured. I'll leave you with this:



It's been a tough stretch for 'Queers for Palestine:'

— Breaking: Gaza Flotilla in LGBT Disarray —



In what has to be the funniest story of the week, internal disputes have shaken the board of directors of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), a multinational convoy of several dozen vessels seeking to breach Israel’s naval blockade of… pic.twitter.com/TqqQ8wcJxC — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) September 23, 2025

According to Le Courrier de l’Atlas, a French-language magazine covering Maghreb affairs, local GSF coordinator Khaled Boujemâa announced his resignation on September 16. He stepped down in protest over the inclusion of LGBTQ activists in the flotilla, among them Saif Ayadi, who identifies as a queer activist. Other figures, including activist Mariem Meftah and television presenter Samir Elwafi, also condemned what they saw as an effort to impose a progressive cultural agenda unrelated to the Palestinian cause. They described this as "a red line crossed" and an attack on "societal values." Meftah stressed that such activism is seen as incompatible with Islamic beliefs and warned against exploiting “the sacred cause of Al-Aqsa” to advance unrelated agendas.The internal disagreements have also reportedly led Greta Thunberg to step down from the flotilla’s leadership, though she will remain involved as both an organizer and a participant.

UPDATE - It's now confirmed that the politically-motivated leftist attack we wrote about yesterday was, in fact, politically motivated and leftist:



This is a serious and growing American problem that resides disproportionately on the Left. Another poll confirms as much: