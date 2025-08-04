President Trump Is Passing a Moral Litmus Test That Many Others Are Failing

The Democratic Party is rapidly becoming an explicitly anti-Israel political force. Their 'thought leaders' have gleefully stampeded in that direction. Their base overwhelmingly sympathizes with Palestinians over Israelis. And a majority of their United States Senators just voted to cut off forms of military aid to our closest ally in the Middle East. The longstanding and righteous bipartisan pro-Israel consensus is crumbling. As the Hamas-started war in Gaza continues, opponents of the Jewish State in the West are fixated on pressuring and threatening Israel, effectively validating Hamas' profoundly evil actions. This terrible war exists because Hamas started it with a bloodbath of civilians on October 7, 2023. It endures because Hamas refuses to surrender and free the remaining living hostages they stole that day. European and other world 'leaders' proclaim that they will formally recognize a Palestinian State if a ceasefire is not reached. The Israelis have agreed, repeatedly, to ceasefire terms -- including dramatic concessions from their side, such as the release of hundreds of convicted terrorists from Israeli prisons. It is Hamas that has refused to accept the deals.

The terrorists have blown up the negotiations, betting that they'd perversely be rewarded for doing so by the rotting 'international community.' In that regard, their heinous approach has been vindicated. They reject ceasefires, and the world blames Israel. They make wild, false claims about Israeli 'massacres,' and the global media report the allegations as fact, attributing the fabrications and inaccuracies to euphemized entities like the 'Gaza Health Ministry,' which is simply Hamas. Retractions go unheralded. They release 'statistics' about the alleged death toll in Gaza, making no distinction between combatants and civilians. International institutions and journalists swallow and amplify the numbers. And when they openly advertise their barbarity, many people simply look away, or worse. We hear a great deal about 'starvation' inside Gaza these days. Here are vivid, disturbing, verified, actual examples of that phenomenon:

Palestinian terrorists in Gaza released a video of 21 year old Israeli Rom Braslavski, who they took hostage on October 7 and have held for 664 days. He can barely move his limbs and his spirit is broken. He’s a shell of the man he used to be.



The video was taken to humiliate… pic.twitter.com/XBtnRN5eqI — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) July 31, 2025

Hamas has released a video of a 24-year-old Israeli hostage digging his own grave, one of a series of videos that Palestinian militants have released in recent days of emaciated Israeli hostages https://t.co/619cMAI3R2 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) August 3, 2025

The reason Hamas knows they can withdraw from ceasefire talks, refuse any deal, and then publish a video of a starved hostage digging their own grave is they know the media will barely cover it and many others will simply refuse to hold them accountable for the consequences. pic.twitter.com/GkS8mLPr8b — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 2, 2025



The horrific mistreatment of these innocent hostages is entirely the fault of Hamas, as is every ounce of human misery within that territory (see update below). The demented "pro-Palestine" movement has been leveling false, weaponized accusations of famine for the better part of two years. Disturbing photos of Gaza children purported to be starving to death have been widely shared across the internet and the front pages of major newspapers -- before being belatedly and less-prominently debunked as grotesquely misleading. But there does appear to be an acute hunger and malnutrition crisis in Gaza now, although many adults (especially Hamas-aligned or adjacent adults appear to remain very well-fed). The 'solution' from Hamas, the United Nations, and their army of apologists is to resume aid operations through the thoroughly compromised UN, whose aid supplies have been stolen, consumed, and resold at prince-gouging rates to a vulnerable population for years. This is how Hamas feeds its fighters and funds its terrorism operations. Hamas has been physically attacking the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which poses a threat to this scheme. This group has delivered more than 100,000,000 free meals to the residents of Gaza, while bypassing the UN and Hamas as corrupt, manipulative middle men. Rather than thanking GHF for feeding the hungry, and expressing outrage at the violent efforts to shut down their work, people like this want the organization to go away, paving a path back to Hamas' preferred scenario. What a disgrace:

The UN has repeatedly admitted Hamas steals aid. “Forget the airdrops and scrap GHF” is an odious take. But on brand. https://t.co/rRM26uXdGv — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 27, 2025



This politician wants to "scrap" an aid group that has delivered 100 million meals in Gaza in a way that has not benefited Hamas, while denying the endlessly-proven reality that Hamas commandeers, steals and abuses humanitarian aid for its own horrible purposes. It's ghoulish and revolting. The leader of GHF appeared on Fox News Sunday to respond to such critics:

GHF's @JohnnieM joins @ShannonBream to discuss how we've successfully delivered over 105 million meals to the people of Gaza, misinformation against GHF, and the @UN’s failure to get aid safely to civilians in need.



WATCH: https://t.co/Bfzl11jyEG @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/O4GF9M7UjG — Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (@GHFUpdates) August 3, 2025



Amid a sea of moral turpitude over this conflict, it is a relief to see clarity from the Trump administration, led by the president himself. Even as Trump fuels legitimate criticisms with certain actions and decisions, it is refreshing and urgently needed to see the leader of the free world refusing to accept false and appalling narratives. Whether blinded by bigotry, ideology, or propaganda, it is astounding that this simple statement of truth seems to rare these days:

He’s right & every good person who cares (or purports to care) about the suffering in Gaza should say this loudly and with one voice, every day. That so many do not is a grotesque tell. https://t.co/zNK3oY7Rs6 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 31, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also makes a key point that should be staggeringly obvious to anyone with a functioning brain and even a partially-functioning ethical compass:

“Think about it if you’re Hamas,” Rubio said in a Fox interview. “You’re still holding 20 innocent people as hostages. You’re holding the bodies of over 50 of the people you massacred, raped, and killed during this – on October 7th of 2023.” “You’re sitting there hiding in some tunnel somewhere as cowards, and then you’re reading or hearing in the press that all of these countries are rallying to your side – because this is the Hamas side. At the end of the day, the Hamas side is the Palestinian statehood side. So you are creating this reward,” he continued. None of the counties that have recently pledged support for a Palestinian sate — the U.K., France, and Canada — have the ability to create such a state. Some countries have attached their support for the proposal to a conditional timeline: The U.K., for example, declared that if Israel and Hamas do not agree to a ceasefire by September, the country will recognize a Palestinian state. “So if I’m Hamas, I say, you know what, let’s not allow there to be a ceasefire,” Rubio said. “If Hamas refuses to agree to a ceasefire, it guarantees a Palestinian state will be recognized by all these countries in September. So they’re not going to agree to a ceasefire.” Although Israel has made a number of concessions to further a ceasefire deal, Hamas has flat-out rejected the deal, Rubio added. In fact, Hamas rejected the ceasefire deal “on the same day that [President Emmanuel] Macron from France made his announcement.” “Because at the end of the day Hamas is sitting there saying: ‘we’re winning the PR war,'” Rubio said. “‘We’ve got all these countries lining up on our side of this argument. We’ve got leverage now. We shouldn’t agree to anything. We should keep this thing going.'” “They don’t care about how many people die in Gaza.”

I'll leave you with a damning indictment from one of Hamas' uber-wealthy leaders. He cheers the genocidal October 7th slaughter as a grand success, touting pro-Hamas hate rallies in the West, and Western leaders' anti-Israel diplomatic moves, as vindications of the terrorists' mass murder. They are proud of what they did, and they believe they are being rewarded for it. Listen to his words:

Senior Hamas Official Ghazi Hamad: October 7 Led to International Recognition of a Palestinian State and Proved Defeating Israel Is Not That Difficult; We Will Never Surrender Our Weapons – Israel Can Dream We Will pic.twitter.com/s7NWyUp5Md — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 3, 2025



For reference, this is the same man, weeks after those savage acts of butchery. Again, listen to his words. This twisted mentality has not shifted one iota:

Hamas Official Ghazi Hamad: We Will Repeat the October 7 Attack Time and Again Until Israel Is Annihilated; We Are Victims - Everything We Do Is Justified #Hamas #Gaza #Palestinians pic.twitter.com/kXu3U0BtAP — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 1, 2023



Carrying water for this cretin's organization is a shameful, despicable act. It's a choice. And it presents a test It's a test that many, many people are choosing to fail. Thank goodness Trump administration officials are not among the failing.



UPDATE - This is a tiny piece of sanity and progress, though I fear it may be fleeting. First, what do they plan to do about it, aside from press releases? Second, how quickly will these people default to criticizing and pressuring and threatening Israel again? Probably about as soon Hamas can pump out whatever clumsy propaganda they have waiting:

