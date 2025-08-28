Well, Well, Well: Another Pro-Hamas Bigot Says the Quiet Part Out Loud

Sometimes, it's best to just let them talk and listen to what they have to say. The propaganda machine of the violent "pro-Palestine" movement, especially in the West, requires constant lying and aggressively ignoring realities. They pretend to care about particular 'concerns' or incidents, but it's all a smoke screen. Karol Markowicz encapsulated the point by noting that openly wishing for the destruction of the Jewish state is a vile stance, but at least it's honest. It's all the obfuscation and misdirection that is both vile and dishonest. If people believe the one Jewish country in the world should be eradicated, they should say so openly. This is why public comments from Hamas officials and Hamas supporters can be useful. They inform this debate. Indeed, they form the very crux of the debate. It's not about "settlements," or disputes over how humanitarian aid is delivered, or anything else. It's about whether Israel has a right to exist and defend itself against existential threats.

As has been stated many times, with many variations, if Hamas and other Palestinian terror groups laid down their weapons, there would be peace. If Israel disarmed, there would be a genocide. Not a fake "genocide" like the one Israel's haters invented as a slander; a real one. After the October 7, 2023 terrorist massacre, Hamas vowed it would continue perpetrating October 7ths forever, until Israel is gone and the Jews are dead and cleansed:

Hamas Official Ghazi Hamad: We Will Repeat the October 7 Attack Time and Again Until Israel Is Annihilated; We Are Victims - Everything We Do Is Justified #Hamas #Gaza #Palestinians pic.twitter.com/kXu3U0BtAP — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 1, 2023



Just recently, Hamas celebrated the "fruits" of October 7, reveling in the hate rallies held in their honor around the Western world, and relishing various leaders' moves to formally recognize Palestinian statehood:

In his own words, senior Hamas terrorist

Ghazi Hamad admits:

“The recognition of a Palestinian state is one of the fruits of October 7״.



Don’t let terror collect its reward. pic.twitter.com/abZE0CXuB5 — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) August 3, 2025



This was their plan -- to murder as many Jews as possible, then turn as much of the world as possible against the Jewish state through a campaign of lies, all while refusing to surrender or release the hostages they stole that day (and are currently, actually starving in the dungeons of Gaza). Those tunnels, incidentally, have not been used to shield civilians from bombs. They're reserved for terrorists and hostages. They want the civilians in harm's way. Civilian harm is the central ingredient of their propaganda. Rewarding such evil is despicable, as is feigning concern about suffering in Gaza without pressuring Hamas to end the war they started. Hamas is 100 percent responsible for any and all misery in Gaza. The craven or demented politicians in the West who are giving aid and comfort to Hamas by becoming willful pawns in this sick game should be ashamed of themselves. Here's one recent example:

Hamas praises outgoing Dutch Foreign Minister @CasparVeldkamp, the initiator of sanctions against Israel in the European Union. Just as it praised Macron and his partners for recognizing a “Palestinian state” – a move Hamas classified as “the fruits of October 7.” Europe must… https://t.co/2NU9wBteMI — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) August 24, 2025



Here's the Conservative leader in the UK torching Prime Minister Starmer on the same front:

You can tell a lot from what a politician is ashamed of – and what he’s not. It should have been deeply unsettling for Keir Starmer that Hamas described the Labour government’s plan to recognise a state of Palestine as “one of the fruits of October 7”, but he barely flinched. The prime minister’s grandstanding on Palestinian statehood is more than a distraction from his inability to deliver for the British people. This affair exposes a deeper rot at the heart of government – a political inclination to surrender without shame. Days after Labour’s intervention, Hamas released chilling videos of emaciated hostage Evyatar David, forced to dig his own grave. It was a harsh reminder of the evil and psychological cruelty of Hamas. This is an organisation which holds an innocent 24-year-old man in dark tunnels for 680 days, simply because he is Jewish. While Israel cooperates closely with the UK on counter-terrorism intelligence so that we can be safe from terrorism within our own borders, Starmer rewards the terrorists that hold Israel’s civilians hostage, creating a perverse incentive for Hamas to keep torturing them. None of it makes any sense because Labour’s goal is not to help build a lasting peace, to influence any real prospect of statehood, or to ease the terrible suffering of civilians in Gaza. Instead, their only goal is to appease anti-Israel sentiment in their party and the Islamist groups whose pressure they cannot resist. In the process, they betray Britain’s security interests, and they betray humanity.

Devastating and deserved. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been hammering this elementary but crucial point, which is intentionally lost on the gutless panderers:

"Talks with Hamas fell apart on the day Macron made the unilateral decision that he’s going to recognize the Palestinian state ... So those messages, while largely symbolic in their minds, actually have made it harder to get peace and harder to achieve a deal with Hamas. " —… pic.twitter.com/Xt74bu7umF — Department of State (@StateDept) August 8, 2025



Appeasing Hamas and their followers emboldens them, and makes the possibility of peace more remote. It's disgraceful. Then there's the "Zionism" fig leaf. They don't hate Jews, per se, they are just fanatically opposed to Zionism. Set aside that Zionism means supporting the right of the Jewish state to exist, that the overwhelming majority of Jews are Zionists, and that the 'anti-Zionist' BDS movement is quite rightly regarded as a form of anti-Semitism. Listen to what the true believers, who feel less encumbered by the need to lie and deflect, have to say:

Pro-Hamas ghoul — featured in the NYT — tells the truth about her violent, bigoted movement: “We are fighting the Jews, not just Zionism.” https://t.co/eMITAZ9puP — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 24, 2025



This isn't some random woman, by the way. She's a disgusting, bloodthirsty bigot who was featured in the New York Times as an "international symbol of Palestinian resistance." It's not really about Zionism, you see, it's the Jews. Out of her own mouth. She speaks for so many of them, having not received the memo (or disregarding it) that the correct propaganda is to frame everything for plausible deniability. She doesn't want deniability. She is bluntly stating the core view of the violent, bigoted "pro-Palestinian" movement. I'll leave you with this:

Oops: turns out key author of new IPC report claiming Gaza famine turns out to be a nutcase who backs the Houthis & Iran's regime https://t.co/Pc7uZkMo4o — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) August 23, 2025

It’s absolutely ridiculous that the UN affiliated IPC literally *changed the definition of famine* so they could selectively apply it to Israel. Instead of the standard for the rest of the world (30% malnutrition) they reduced the standard by 50% now requiring only 15%. There is… pic.twitter.com/YSwY2ql7wB — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) August 22, 2025



They published this sham report just as much of the 'starvation/genocide' crowd was quietly slinking away, waiting for the next spurious claim to pursue. Having one international standard for famine, then altering the definition exclusively as a means to condemn the world's lone Jewish state (ignoring the dispute over how much hunger there truly is inside Gaza, as well as Hamas' moral culpability for everything that has arisen from their war) is textbook anti-Semitism. Some might insist that it's merely "anti-Zionism," naturally, but the pro-Hamas Jew-haters have little time or appetite for such niceties. They know what they want, and why they want it.

